A handful of Rawlins Middle School wrestlers competed in the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association’s (WAWA) Middle School State Tournament in Green River on Dec. 20, 2020. RMS sixth grader Hudson Baker was the sole state champion after he won the 75 pound bracket.
Baker didn’t just win the bracket, he dominated it. In the 16-wrestler bracket, Baker had four matches. He won by pin fall in each of the bouts, including the finals, where he bested his opponent, Logan Todd, in just under one minute.
In the first round, Baker faced Rylan McCormick from the Touch of Gold wrestling club in Gillette and won by fall in 2:04. The quarter finals match was against Bentely Johnson from Green River Grapplers. Baker notched another fall, this time at the 2:27 point of the match. In the semi-finals, Dyllan Myers from the Thermopolis Wrestling Club toed the line against Baker. For a third time, Baker won by fall to secure a spot in the championship match.
The Middle School State tournament was an event that followed the end of the official middle school season. Because of a two-week shutdown of all activities due to COVID-19, the middle school season was relatively short, with few opportunities to compete. The Colts wrapped up their season on Dec. 18, 2020 at the conference tournament in Evanston.
The WAWA Middle School State Tournament held in Green River was an opportunity for middle schoolers to participate in a culminating event with actual brackets and against competitors they likely didn’t see during the middle school season.
For Baker, though, a familiar face was waiting for him in the finals match. Lucas Todd, an eighth grader from Green River, had already wrestled Baker three times earlier in the season. Baker won two of the three earlier matches, with Todd managing to pick up a win in their second matchup. Baker’s father and club coach, Noah Baker, was happy to see his son matchup against Todd for a final time this season.
“The first time we wrestled Todd, Hudson was up 13-1, then pinned him,” said Noah. ”The second time, he beat us. It was good for him to take that loss and learn that just because you beat someone before doesn’t mean you’ll beat him again. You still have to wrestle tough and with intensity.”
Baker brought toughness and intensity to the finals match. He pinned Todd in just 54 seconds. Noah explained the sequence of events leading up to the fall.
“Hudson tried a throw-by drag. To counter, they kind of turned and faced him, Todd went for a shot and Hudson was able to scramble and ended up on top, came out front and ran a cobra, he got it in, looked up and pinned him,” said Noah.
The cobra, also referred to as a front quarter nelson, is a counter-attack to an opponent’s shot. Noah noted he has been working with Hudson on that specific move and was happy to see it come into play and help him secure a win with it.
Winning the WAWA Middle School State tournament qualified Baker to be part of Wyoming’s state middle school team. He will travel to Salt Lake City next week with Team Wyoming for dual matchups against other middle school teams. In March, it will be on Team Wyoming for the national middle school duals in Iowa.
IN OTHER MATCHUPS
Other Rawlins middle schoolers who competed and placed at the state tournament were:
Branden Strong (third place, 80 lbs.)
Jace Griffiths (fifth place, 80 lbs.)
Gabriel Trujillo (fifth place, 105 lbs.)
Brayden Torstenbo (second place, 105 lbs.)
Anthony Martinez (sixth place, 135 lbs.)
Koale Medicine Bull (second place, 145 lbs).