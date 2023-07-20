The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Illinois Creek Campground and Six Mile Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
RAWLINS — The city of Rawlins unveiled the memorial and naming of its skatepark on Saturday, July 15, at Key Club Park.
Joshua “JR” Rodriguez Memorial Skatepark, located at 800 Colorado St., was made official by city lawmakers on Oct. 18, 2022, and family and friends of Rodriguez joined them in a special ceremony.
Rawlins city parks and recreation director Jason Sehon said, “I’d like to think (JR) is with us all today. He was instrumental in bringing a skatepark to Rawlins.”
Family and friends of Rodriguez shared memories of his life and described his love of skating.
“I think it’s pretty obvious JR touched every one of our lives,” said Mayor Terry Weickum. “We really enjoyed JR. This is one of my best moments (on city council). Every time I see someone on a skateboard, I think of JR.”
Rodriguez’ mother Crystal Tanfield thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and the city for bringing her son’s dream to life.
“It just means so much to me,” she said. “He touched so many lives. I’m so appreciative of everyone here and I thank you.”
City councilwoman Jackie Wells, who was also a childhood friend of Rodriguez, said the two of them got really close over the years while remembering trips to go roller blading.
“He really wanted a skatepark,” she said. “When I got on city council, I said, ‘It’s time. Rawlins needs a skatepark.’ This is the best thing I’ve done on city council.
Rodriguez passed away in September of 2013 during a house fire in Casper.
His former wife Brandy Dean and son Ashtyn Rodriguez, 18, were also in attendance of Saturday’s ceremony. They traveled from Sundance to view the new skatepark and signage that honors their late loved one.
“He loved skateboarding. He would skateboard every chance he got, no matter where it was,” Dean said. “He was a good dad, a hard worker and really funny.”
Rodriguez’ son Ashtyn said it’s “honor” for his legacy and love for skateboarding live on.
“It makes me happy,” he said.
Both of them hope the park is treated with respect, but that it is used for its purpose. “We definitely want it to be used the heck out of it,” Dean said.
Rodriguez grew up in Rawlins and was a member of DeMolay International.
In 1998, J.R. petitioned the city to build a skatepark, including arranging a meeting with City staff, kids and skaters to further his Rawlins skatepark goal.
The skate park was opened in September 2022 after almost a year of work. This included funding from the city council, as well as generous local donors: HF Sinclair, Dirty Boyz Sanitation, Robertson Snow Removal, Ichiban Steakhouse, the Love is Love Pride Festival, Williams, Hones Veterinary Clinic and Mass Grading LLC.
The skate park was planned with feedback from hundreds of residents, including discussions directly with middle school students.
The skate park includes a half-pipe, quarter-pipes, ramp, stairs and rail. The park is set up for both park- and street-style skateboarding, as well as use by non-motorized bicycles, scooters and skates.
The job isn’t finished, however. During the ceremony, Sehon discussed plans to have a drinking fountain put in by the end of this summer, as well as repurposing the shade area. There are also plans to add more to the skatepark for many to enjoy.