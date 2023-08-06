RAWLINS -- John and Jeanette Luce Schultz celebrated 66 years of marriage on Aug. 3, 2023.
RAWLINS -- John and Jeanette Luce Schultz celebrated 66 years of marriage on Aug. 3, 2023.
John was in the U.S. Navy for four years and Jeanette went to business school in Denver before they met at FMC, where they were employed.
They were married on August 3, 1957, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rock Springs by the Rev. Dan Schmidt.
The bride’s attendant was her sister, Lois Luce Heaps. The best man was Bill Rogers.
John rebuilt their first home in Reliance.
Jeanette remained at FMC until the birth of their son. She later worked for Mountain Fuel for 21 years and retired in 1991. After 12 years, she returned to the workforce, enjoying her adventures in retail. She worked for Christopher and Banks, Samuel's Jeweler and Herberger’s. She also worked at Castle Rock Convalescent Home in Green River and later, she worked at the Western Wyoming Community College bookstore.
John continued working at FMC for 32 years and retired in 1985.
After John retired, he built a house in Pinedale where they lived for four years. Due to health reasons, they returned to Green River.
The couple had two children, David and Dawn. Their son lives in Pinedale and has worked at FMC for 27 years. He is married to Evelyn and they have two children. Joshua and Justin. Their daughter married Allen Snider and had two daughters, Alana and Sarah. Dawn passed away from a brain tumor in 2004.
John and Jeanette also have four great grandchildren.
They currently reside in Rawlins.
