Jeanette and John

Former Sweetwater County residents John and Jeanette Schultz are celebrating their 66th anniversary. They currently reside in Rawlins. 

 Photo Courtesy of Jeanette Schultz

RAWLINS -- John and Jeanette Luce Schultz celebrated 66 years of marriage on Aug. 3, 2023.

John was in the U.S. Navy for four years and Jeanette went to business school in Denver before they met at FMC, where they were employed.

