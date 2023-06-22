Image one

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – During the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 20, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring July 2023 as National Parks and Recreation Month.

According to the background information provided in the agenda, since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated National Park and Recreation Month in July.

