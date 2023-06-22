RAWLINS – During the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 20, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring July 2023 as National Parks and Recreation Month.
According to the background information provided in the agenda, since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated National Park and Recreation Month in July.
The celebration promotes building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. It also recognizes the over 160,000 full-time parks and recreation professionals, as well as the hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers that maintain the country’s local, state and community parks.
“Parks and recreation programs are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Rawlins Wyoming,” the proclamation states. “Our parks and recreation programs are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our communities, ensuring the health of all citizens and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region.”
Additionally, parks and recreation programs help to build healthy and active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those with mental or physical disabilities and improce the mental and emotional health of all citizens.
The proclamation goes on to state, “Parks and recreation services increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses and crime reduction.
“Parks and open spaces ensure the ecological beauty of our community and provide a place for children and adults to connect with nature and recreation outdoors.”