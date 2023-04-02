...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations,
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County
and Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County, including Rawlins,
Arlington, and the Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&