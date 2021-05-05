On Saturday afternoon in downtown Rawlins, Daniel and Maria Hernandez opened the doors to La Abuelita Mexican Restaurant and served their very first customers. The restaurant sits at 304 E. Cedar Street, just across the street to the east from Nothing to Wine About. At this point, there’s no signage, but the unmistakable smell of Mexican food, the sound of jovial voices and a freshly renovated building, patio and parking lot can help easily identify the newest dining option in Rawlins.
The Hernandez family has been working toward opening this restaurant for years. The building was acquired in 2016 and Daniel and Maria, along with the help of family and close friends, have been gradually working toward opening. They had to clean out the building and then completely renovate the space. From floor to ceiling, every inch of the building got a face lift and now provides a fresh, clean and inviting environment for anyone craving a home-cooked Mexican meal.
The family’s dream of opening up a restaurant to serve Rawlins goes back much further than 2016, though. For nearly three decades, Maria has worked toward finally being able to open the doors to her family-owned and operated restaurant.
When she first moved with her husband to Rawlins, it was from Chihuahua, Mexico that they relocated.
She opened a food cart that, unfortunately, had to close down because the demands of Daniel’s construction business took priority. Over the last nearly 30 years, Maria and Hernandez have grown their family and their construction business to a point that they could finally refocus on the dream of another family business: an authentication, Mexcian restaurant.
There is a significant amount of red-tape that has to be overcome in order to open a restaurant. The construction commitments aside, there is also paperwork that has to be put into place including building permits, an employer tax ID and a liquor license, just to name a few. When the Hernandez family finally had the necessary paperwork in place, they were ready to open.
The restaurant was originally supposed to open in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the opening in its tracks and the family made the decision to open in 2021 instead. That gave them time to get everything in place and add the important finishing touches to the space that will give it a family feel.
“Family” is at the core of the restaurant and the people behind the scenes running it. It is clear there is nothing more important to Maria and Daniel than family. The space is adorned with photos of family and heirlooms that belong to previous generations of family members. In fact, “La Abuelita’s” is translated in English to “grandma’s.” When guests head to La Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant, they are going to “grandma’s” for a meal.
Additionally, all the tables and chairs were brought to the restaurant from Chihuahua because Maria wanted to pay homage to her country of origin and add to the authentic feel of the restaurant. Two of the signature drinks they will serve are made and named in honor of family, too.
The “El Camachito” is named for Maria’s father who could always be counted on to have caramel candies. It is a coffee liquor drink that will have caramel flavor. The ”Doña Jose” is the second signature drink and pays homage to Maria’s mother. In English, it’d be translated to “the slap” because she was very strict and the drink hits hard.
For Maria, serving her first customers on Saturday was exciting, but admittedly a bit nerve-racking. When asked how she was feeling in the minutes prior to opening the restaurant’s doors, she had a lot of feelings and emotions running through her mind.
“I’m feeling a lot of nerves,” she said. “I’m worried that I’m not going to show the people what I want to show them. We know there are going to be a lot of people here, we’re going to be serving a lot of people. My heart and all our hearts are here. We are going to try our best and see how it goes.”
Maria had to shake the nerves and doubts pretty quickly, though. Once the doors were opened, she headed back to the kitchen to begin preparing her first meals. She will serve as the head cook and will be assisted by her sisters, Socorro and Alma.
All the food Maria prepares is the same as she cooks in her home for her own family.
“We don’t have a signature dish yet,” said Maria’s niece and business manager, Karla Magallanes, “It’s all the food we make at home. We wouldn’t feed our guests anything we don’t eat at our house. We want it to be us as much as it can be.”
The May 1 opening is one Maria and her family will, undoubtedly, remember for years to come. Time will tell if this new eating establishment becomes a staple in Rawlins. With a beautiful dining area, nice patio, plenty of parking and, of course, Mexican food that’s as authentic as it comes, the odds of success are certainly in the Hernandez family’s favor.