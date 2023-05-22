GREEN RIVER – While the Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws didn’t have the ending to their season as they hoped, the team gained valuable experience from the Class 3A WYHSAA State Soccer Tournament and put the rest of the state on notice.

“The confidence of the team from the beginning of the season to now has grown tremendously. They’re really starting to believe that we can win games. What is awesome is that this is my first year in Rawlins and we get so many compliments from refs and other coaches because they haven’t seen a Rawlins team like this in a long time,” said Rawlins head coach Jannie Miller.

