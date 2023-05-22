...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt the snowpack above 9000ft
during the next couple of weeks. This will continue to cause some
rises along the North Platte River at Saratoga. The river is
currently in action stage and is expected to approach minor flood
stage Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates if forecasts increase
for mid- to late-week.
For the Upper North Platte River...including Saratoga...flooding is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible. Increasing chances of minor flooding
early to mid-week with Minor Flood Stage becoming more likely.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Water approaches low lying
areas of homes along the river in town. Water enters low lying
areas of Veterans Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM MDT Sunday, May 21 the stage was 7.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.9 Sun 8 am MDT 8.2 8.4 8.5
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt above 9000ft will continue to create daily fluctuations on
the Little Snake River this week. Rainfall this week may add to the
rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and
Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...Impacts...Minor Flood Stage starts at 9.5 feet. Standing
water occurs over low lying areas along the left and right river
banks. Minor lowland flooding occurs near the town of Baggs.
At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas throughout the
town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding occurs from Dixon
to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is approximately 2 to 3
hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.0 feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 02/11/1962.
Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 MSG unknown 9.6 9.8 9.7
GREEN RIVER – While the Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws didn’t have the ending to their season as they hoped, the team gained valuable experience from the Class 3A WYHSAA State Soccer Tournament and put the rest of the state on notice.
“The confidence of the team from the beginning of the season to now has grown tremendously. They’re really starting to believe that we can win games. What is awesome is that this is my first year in Rawlins and we get so many compliments from refs and other coaches because they haven’t seen a Rawlins team like this in a long time,” said Rawlins head coach Jannie Miller.
“I love our potential because we have a really young team. We’re going to greatly miss our seniors, but we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are dedicated and that’s where our success is going to come from.”
Lady Outlaws opened up the state tournament on Thursday, May 18, by facing eventual state champions, the Cody High School Lady Broncs. Rawlins knew going into the game that Cody would present a challenge.
The Lady Outlaws lost the game, 5-0. However, Miller said that she was happy her team got to play against the best at the highest stage.
“Cody has been undefeated for two years and we knew they were going to be a super tough opponent, but we worked on our defense all week. Honestly, the score wasn’t indicative of how we played. I couldn’t have asked them to do more. That is a really good team,” she said.
“I’m actually glad we got to play them because there is a lot we can learn. There was no crying at the end of that game because we all knew that we gave it our best effort. A lot of people have overlooked us just because of our record the last few years, but we came to play.”
On Friday, May 19, the Lady Outlaws needed to defeat Douglas High School for a chance to compete in the final day of the tournament.
Unfortunately, Douglas came out strong and jumped out to a 6-1 lead by halftime. The Lady Outlaws never gave up, holding their opponent to just one goal in the second half.
“I tell them all the time how much I love them and how proud I am of them. What I love the most is that they never give up,” Miller said. “We were down 6-1 in the Douglas game and they never gave up. That says so much about them as people. When you never give up, that’s how a loss can hurt so bad.”
The Lady Outlaws finished the season with a 3-11 record overall and 3-7 record in the Class 3A Eastern Conference, which was good enough for final standing of fourth in the conference.