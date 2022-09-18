GREEN RIVER – Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team took first place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at their own swim meet, which featured teams from all over the state.
The Lady Wolves totaled 348 points to claim the top finish, while the Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws took second with a total of 206 team points.
Kemmerer High School placed third with 183 points; Rock Springs High School finished fourth with 167 points; Evanston High School finished fifth with 144 points; Riverton High School finished sixth with 126 points; Natrona County High School finished seventh with 76 points; Lyman High School finished eighth with 75 points.
Green River 19 finishes in the top five out of 12 different events. Rawlins had eight and Rock Springs had nine.
Below are the full results for Green River, Rawlins and Rock Springs.
Event 1: 200-yard medley relay
1. Green River - 2:00.76 (Tanith Smith, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell and Courtney Clark)
2. Rawlins - 2:07.09 (Devon Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson
3. Green River - x2:11.55 (Ivory Neher, Haley Clevenger, Madison Moffat and Chezni Rubeck)
6. Rock Springs - 2:24.75 (Zoe Schmidt, Ellie Christensen, Reagan Buss and Cloe Casey)
10. Rawlins - x2:28.59 (Naomi Kirby, Abrianna Laird, Jamie Keldsen and Martha Javalera)
11. Green River - x2:32.19 (Grace Schulze, Mallory Lyon, Ellie Mandros and Mikayla Green)
15. Green River - x2:46.43 (Linkin Lucero, Dalynn Graves, Alyssa Herwaldt and Ashlynn Smith)
Event 2: 200-yard freestyle
1. Emilee Barnes (GR) - 2:17.22
2. Madison Moffat (GR) - 2:20.39
5. Shelby Koepplin (RS) - 2:24.40
6. Bailey Steele (RAW) - 2:25.98
8. Reagan Buss (RS) - 2:29.82
13. Jamie Keldsen (RAW) - 2:36.35
15. Maya Wiekhorst (GR) - 2:40.56
16. Katelyn Maez (GR) - 2:42.62
17. Ashlynn Smith (GR) - x2:42.72
21. Lauren Clark (GR) - x2:58.70
Event 3: 200-yard IM
2. Morgen Forbush (RS) - 2:36.68
3. Haley Clevenger (GR) - 2:37.48
4. Isabella Chavez (RAW) - 2:41.86
5. Ivory Neher (GR) - 2:46.40
10. Abrianna Laird (RAW) - 3:01.89
12. Ellie Christensen (RS) - 3:03.50
Event 4: 50-yard freestyle
1. Tanith Smith (GR) - 25.48
2. Emry Hamblin (GR) - 25.88
4. Allie Johansson (RAW) - 27.89
5. Brianna Uhrig (GR) 28.91
9. Ava Westfall (RAW) 30.19
11. Ellie Mandros (GR) - 30.56
13. Cloe Casey (RS) - 30.64
14. Arlee Green (RS) - 30.85
22. Arclyne Moulet (RAW) - 32.92
23. Linkin Lucero (GR) - 33.22
24. Naomi Kirby (RAW) - 33.31
25. Alyssa Herwaldt (GR) - x33.54
26. Grace Schulze (GR) - x33.62
30. Mikayla Green (GR) - x34.56
36. Audrey Depke (RAW) - x41.76
Event 5: 1-meter diving
2. Zella Maez (GR) - 324.30
4. Olive Roberts (GR) - 290.00
6. Ava Westfall (RAW) - 249.70
9. BreeAnna Sweeney (RS) - 244.65
10. Aurora Brown (RS) - 216.55
12. Brittney Sweeney (RS) - 191.40
13. Martha Javalera (RAW) - 168.15
Event 6: 100-yard butterfly
1. Isabella Chavez (RAW) - 1:10.80
2. Brianna Uhrig (GR) - 1:12.11
3. Chezni Rubeck (GR) - 1:12.63
4. Ivory Neher (GR) - 1:15.41
6. Maddy Morkert (RAW) - 1:17.33
Event 7: 100-yard freestyle
1. Tavia Ariel (GR) - 55.69
2. Emry Hamblin (RS) - 57.83
4. Haley Clevenger (GR) - 1:00.72
6. Devon Martinez (RAW) - 1:02.43
7. Allie Johansson (RAW) - 1:02.80
8. Emilee Barnes (GR) - 1:03.33
13. Arlee Green (RS) - 1:07.80
16. Cloe Casey (RS) - 1:08.74
22. Dalynn Graves (GR) - 1:12.09
23. Katelyn Maez (GR) - x1:12.19
24. Ashlynn Smith (GR) - x1:12.33
26. Arclyne Moulet (RAW) - 1:16.13
36. Audrey Depke (RAW) - 1:33.01
Event 8: 500-yard freestyle
1. Courtney Clark (GR) - 5:50.38
3. Reagan Buss (RS) - 6:31.72
4. Shelby Koepplin (RS) - 6:37.98
8. Ellie Mandros (GR) - 6:57.58
9. Maya Wiekhorst (GR) - 6:58.10
10. Jamie Keldsen (RAW) - 7:05.71
11. Linkin Lucero (GR) - 7:17.93
13. Lauren Clark (GR) - x7:44.94
Event 9: 200-yard freestyle relay
1. Green River - 1:48.91 (Tavia Arnell, Courtney Clark, Ivory Neher and Emilee Barnes)
3. Rawlins - 1:54.41 (Devon Martinez, Allie Johansson, Bailey Steele and Ava Westfall)
4. Rock Springs - 1:55.80 (Arlee Green, Cloe Casey, Morgen Forbush and Emry Hamblin)
10. Rawlins - x2:11.98 (Abrianna Laird, Martha Javalera, Arclyne Moulet and Jamie Keldsen)
11. Green River - x2:18.00 (Mikayla Green, Mallery Lyon, Maya Wiekhorst and Linkin Lucero)
12. Green River - x2:19.40 (Lauren Clark, Katelyn Maez, Alyssa Herwaldt and Ashlynn Smith)
Event 10: 100-yard backstroke
1. Tanith Smith (GR) - 1:04.75
2. Devon Martinez (RAW) - 1:07.18
5. Bailey Steele (RAW) - 1:15.44
6. Naomi Kirby (RAW) - 1:15.54
7. Chezni Rubeck (GR) - 1:16.07
8. Madison Moffat (GR) - 1:17.41
10. Dalynn Graves (GR) - 1:20.87
13. Zoe Schmidt (RS) - 1:23.82
15. Grace Schulze (GR) - x1:25.56
17. Mikayla Green (GR) - x1:27.11
Event 11: 100-yard breaststroke
1. Tavia Arnell (GR) - 1:13.92
2. Morgen Forbush (RS) - 1:20.01
4. Maddy Morkert (RAW) - 1:22.84
7. Courtney Clark (GR) - 1:24.05
11. Ellie Christensen (RS) - 1:30.60
14. Ashlan Rosenbach (RS) - 1:32.19
15. Mallery Lyon (GR) - 1:32.92
16. Abrianna Laird (RAW) - 1:33.12
26. Alyssa Herwaldt (GR) - 1:46.31
Event 12: 400-yard freestyle relay
1. Green River - 4:04.21 (Brianna Uhrig, Emilee Barnes, Haley Clevenger and Tanith Smith)
3. Rock Springs - 4:19.70 (Morgen Forbush, Arlee Green, Shelby Koepplin and Emry Hamblin)
4. Rawlins - 4:26.62 (Isabella Chavez, Bailey Steele, Maddy Morkert and Naomi Kirby)
7. Green River - x4:54.05 (Chezni Rubeck, Madison Moffat, Maya Wiekhorst and Ellie Mandros)