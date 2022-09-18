Splash

Rawlins High School's Martha Javalera dives into the pool at Rock Springs High School on Friday, Sept. 16. Results from this swim meet were not received by the newsroom.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team took first place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at their own swim meet, which featured teams from all over the state.

The Lady Wolves totaled 348 points to claim the top finish, while the Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws took second with a total of 206 team points.

