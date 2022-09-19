RAWLINS – The Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws lost at home on Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Wheatland High School Lady Bulldogs in a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-11 and 25-15).
Rawlins head coach Aubrey Griffiths said her squad had a lot of “silly” mistakes.
“We were not finding the court with our hitters. Honestly, we could have done better, but our defense was pretty good. Their defense was excellent, though. It’s hard to find an open spot on their side of the court,” she said.
The Lady Outlaws started off the first set strong, exchanging the lead with the Lady Bulldogs.
Wheatland began to pull away and began controlling nearly the entire matchup.
It wasn’t until late in the third and final set when the Lady Outlaws began to hit their stride.
Rawlins fell behind early and even had a 15-point deficit at one point. That’s when Griffiths used a timeout to talk to her squad.
The Lady Outlaws then proceeded to go on a 6-0 run and finished the set on a 7-2 run overall.
“I told them to find their fire, start believing in themselves and hold themselves accountable and start doing their job. They’re the ones on the court and they’re the ones that need to get the job done,” Griffiths said.
“They found their groove, but it turns out, it was a little too late.”
On Friday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 24, the Lady Outlaws will compete in the tournament in Casper.
“We need to work on starting the game and ending the game with the same speed, instead of doing the roller coaster. We need to really just find our fire and work through the whole game,” Griffiths said.
SCORES FROM AROUND THE STATE
Thursday, Sept. 15
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 3, Green River 0 (25-11, 25-14 and 25-10)
Natrona County 3, Campbell County 2 (20-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-7)
Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-19, 25-15 and 25-21)
Cheyenne Central 3, Cheyenne South 0 (25-10, 25-8 and 25-22)
Class 3A
Newcastle 3, Glenrock 0 (25-13, 26-24 and 26-24)
Douglas 3, Torrington 0 (25-16, 25-22 and 25-15)
Class 2A
Shoshoni 3, Wind River 1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-10 and 25-19)
Class 1A
Saratoga 3, Encampment 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20)
Friday, Sept. 16
Class 4A
Riverton 3, Jackson 0 (25-20, 25-18 and 25-18
Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 0 (25-9, 25-9 and 25-15)
Cody 3, Star Valley 1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-19 and 25-19
Laramie 3, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-22, 25-13 and 25-15)
Class 3A
Lyman 3, Lander 0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-19)
Douglas 3, Rawlins 0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-14)
Worland 3, Lovell 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23)
Buffalo 3, Moorcroft (25-17, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-21)
Wheatland 3, Torrington 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-8 and 25-12)
Mountain View 3, Pinedale 0 (25-14, 25-15 and 25-22)
Powell 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-5, 25-12 and 25-18)
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 2 (25-27, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11)
Burns 3, Lusk 0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-19)
Kemmerer 3, Wyoming Indian 0 (25-9, 25-15 and 25-9)
Big Horn 3, Wright 0 (25-15, 25-14 and 25-22)
Class 1A
Kaycee 3, Arvada-Clearmont 0 (25-11, 25-10 and 25-9)
Cokeville 3, Farson-Eden 0 (25-7, 25-7 and 25-4)
Meeteetse 3, Dubois 0 (25-22, 25-15 and 25-18)
Little Snake River 3, Encampment 0 (25-11, 25-13 and 25-12)
Riverside 3, Burlington 0 (25-9, 25-12 and 25-23)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Class 4A
Cody 3, Jackson 0 (25-9, 25-13 and 25-5)
Thunder Basin 3, Natrona County 0 (25-23, 25-18 and 25-20)
Campbell County 3, Sheridan 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-14)
Star Valley 3, Riverton 1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-15 and 25-22)
Kelly Walsh 3, Evanston 0 (25-9, 25-9 and 25-9)
Class 3A
Newcastle 3, Buffalo 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21)
Moorcroft 3, Glenrock 0 (25-10, 25-11 and 25-16)
Mountain View 3, Lander 0 (25-19, 25-13 and 25-17)
Wheatland 3, Rawlins 0 (25-17, 25-11 and 25-15)
Powell 3, Worland 1 (25-13, 26-24, 22-25 and 25-19)
Class 2A
Big Piney 3, Wyoming Indian 1 (25-10, 30-28, 25-20 and 25-10)
Sundance 3, Wright 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-22)
Burns 3, Pine Bluffs 1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-16)
Rocky Mountain 3, Shoshoni 2 (25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-11)
Greybull 3, Wind River 0 (25-19, 25-12 and 25-16)
Class 1A
Southeast 3, Rock River 0 (25-16, 25-22 and 25-9)
Hulett 3, Arvada-Clearmont (25-10, 25-17 and 25-9)
Guernsey-Sunrise 3, Midwest 2 (25-19, 19-25, 17-25, 25-11 and 15-11)
Kaycee 3, Upton 2 (25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-27 and 15-9)
Riverside 3, Dubois 0 (25-11, 25-7 and 25-7)
Southeast 3, H.E.M. 0 (25-2, 25-12 and 25-12)