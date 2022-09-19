vb

Rawlins High School's Morgan Lonn hits the ball over the net during the Lady Outlaws' game against the Wheatland High School Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

RAWLINS – The Rawlins High School Lady Outlaws lost at home on Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Wheatland High School Lady Bulldogs in a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-11 and 25-15).

Rawlins head coach Aubrey Griffiths said her squad had a lot of “silly” mistakes.

