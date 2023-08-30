The Rawlins Family Recreation Center recently announced the introduction of a new cornhole league.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins Family Recreation Center recently announced the introduction of a new cornhole league.
The announcement came after the recent instillation of new cornhole boards in Washington Park.
The season will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 12., and will end on Thursday, Oct. 5. There will be 20 teams maximum that can enter into the league, and the price is $10 per team.
The league teams will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Washington Park, at 5:30 p.m. All ages and all skill levels are welcome.
For more information on how to register for the league, visit Rawlins Family Recreation Center’s Facebook page.
