Cornhole

The Rawlins Family Recreation Center recently announced the introduction of a new cornhole league.

RAWLINS – The Rawlins Family Recreation Center recently announced the introduction of a new cornhole league.

The announcement came after the recent instillation of new cornhole boards in Washington Park.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus