CARBON COUNTY -- The Carbon County Board of Realtors is proud to announce their annual Business Person of the Year and Realtor of the Year awards were presented to Mike Lujan and Jezria Latham, respectively.
One outstanding businessperson is selected from the Carbon County Board of Realtors in a competition for the award of Wyoming Realtor Business Person of the Year.
Criteria upon which the nominees are judged include service to the local community, the general area and the state of Wyoming. To be considered the nominees’ contributions to education, employment, economic development and enhancement of the world and shall not be limited to the real estate industry.
The Realtor award honors one member each year who has contributed the most to the advancement of the real estate profession to its communities & state; to recognize that realtor for efforts and work expended in the interest of the association; to demonstrate to the public the place of the realtor in the community; and to call attention to the qualifications of these realtors for positions of leadership in business and in the organization.
-----------
Mike Lujan is the owner and face of Michael’s “Big City” Steakhouse in Rawlins. Honoring his mother and making her proud is on the forefront of his mind as he grew the business.
He often steps out of the kitchen to greet every table whether local or not but his accomplishments go so far above being personable. These accomplishments were not without setback as in 2009 while catering they lost everything in a fire at the restaurant.
As Mike stated on his Facebook Page “with God’s grace we came back, thank you for trusting in us.” It seems that it also gave him an even bigger motivation to give back.
One of his biggest known contributions is the annual Christmas toy drive. For 22 years, a drive has been organized to collect & distribute toys to the kids in the community. In 2020, they were able to provide toys to over 467 children in Carbon County.
The other big event involves turkey with all the fixings that are cooked up by Mike & his staff of volunteers and shared with a free community Thanksgiving dinner. The tradition has also ran for 22 years. In 2020, they fed over 1,000 on Thanksgiving day.
The annual Veterans Day dinner is partially sponsored by Michael’s Big City Steakhouse, along with the American Legion & local Girl Scouts where Carbon County veterans and their families are invited to attend. Honoring the service men and women does not end there as there is a military representation table proudly on display at the restaurant.
When there are hard times like the federal government “shut down," the pandemic or snowstorms Mike make sure federal employees, first responders, public works, hospital, town employees, elderly and more were fed.
During Covid, Mike took it upon himself to help those that felt isolated with the outbreak delivering contactless dinners at no cost but for the wellness of his community.
Going above and beyond along with St. Vincent de Paul, Carbon County Emergency Management & Walmart; Michael’s “Big City” donated & distributed over 80,000 disinfectant wipes in Carbon County in the fall of 2021. Various unusual donations were also made during the pandemic including Everclear to the local hospital to make sanitizer and community potatoes & bathroom tissue giveaways.
When it comes to the youth, Mike organized and teaches Rawlins Middle School cooking classes and sponsors team and organization meals for the Rawlins High School, not to mention the Girl Scout troop. He also has hosted a free special graduate meal for Rawlins seniors and their families in 2020 and 2021.
Mike is very giving of his time in addition to what has already been mentioned that include to the St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County, Rawlins Search and Rescue, EMS, Swift Water Rescue Tech, St. Joseph’s Parish and even coached a 4-year olds flag football team.
The Carbon County Board of Realtors is not the first to recognize Mike for his excellence as his awards include “Man of the Year” by the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce in 2020, the Rawlins Fire Department’s Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the Wyoming Local Assistance State Team also in 2020, recognized by the Rawlins Middle School students and staff as “Being Unstoppable” in 2021, 2022 and again in 2023, The city of Rawlins honored Mike in November of 2022 with the Community Builder award for his volunteer work though a host of organizations.
Mike made a big enough impact through Covid to be recognized by Sen. Barraso thanking him for his “generosity, leadership and innovative spirit” during those hard times.
One customer summed up Mike and his restaurant as “food is as good as the hearts are big”.
Along with the award from the Carbon County board, Mike’s nomination goes onto the Wyoming Realtors with a state winner being named during Convention in September in Cheyenne.
-----------
Jezria is broker/owner of Provident Realty in Baggs and current president to the Carbon County Board of Realtors.
Jezria is a lifetime Wyoming resident that began her real estate career in August of 2000 at just 18 years old. When she was 20, while most are just figuring out their career path, she obtained her associate broker license and in 2018, she started her own company.
Latham has served on the board of directors for the local chamber of commerce and the Carbon County Economic Development. She is appointed to the Wyoming Real Estate Commission in 2023.
Jez has been a member of the Wyoming Realtors since 2000. She served as the central district vice president. She is the current Wyoming Realtors State Association Strength. Jezria has also been on the Wyoming Realtors Forms Committee for several years.
She is C2EX Endorsed by the National Association of Realtors. Jezria is a full time realtor, broker and owner in addition to being a mother of two sons.
Along with the award from the Carbon County Board, Jezria’s nomination goes onto the Wyoming Realtors with a state winner selected at convention in September in Cheyenne.
