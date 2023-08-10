Image one

The Carbon County Board of Realtors is proud to announce their annual Business Person of the Year and Realtor of the Year awards were presented to Mike Lujan and Jezria Latham, respectively. Pictured from left to right are the board of director, Amanda Shahadey (Town & Country Realty), president and Realtor of the Year, Jezria Latham (Provident Realty), Business Person of the Year, Mike Lujan (Michael's Big City), secretary, Carolyn Terry (Platinum Real Estate Services) and president elect, Shelby McGuire (Town & Country Realty).

 Photo courtesy of Town & Country Realty

CARBON COUNTY -- The Carbon County Board of Realtors is proud to announce their annual Business Person of the Year and Realtor of the Year awards were presented to Mike Lujan and Jezria Latham, respectively. 

One outstanding businessperson is selected from the Carbon County Board of Realtors in a competition for the award of Wyoming Realtor Business Person of the Year.

