RAWLINS — There are plenty of furry friends to choose from when considering adopting a pet from the Rochelle Animal Shelter.
The shelter, located at 211 E. Murray St., has many cats and dogs that are up for adoption.
According to the most recent edition of The City View, a newsletter and activity guide put out by the city of Rawlins, all of the animals are spayed/neutered, as well as being fully vaccinated.
“If they are too young at adoption, we pay for the services when they are old enough,” the newsletter states. “The adoption fee is only $40 for dogs and $25 for kittens/cats, making it one of the most affordable fees in the state. Check out all our available animals at www.rawlinswy.gov/petfinder.”
The Rochelle Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday, from 3-5:30 p.m.
Interested in adopting a pet? Give the animal shelter a call.
“We will quickly discuss your needs to help find the perfect pet for your home. You’re welcome to visit an animal multiple times before adopting, and we usually allow for a 24-hour hold period to discuss with your family. Adoption requires only a short application, a small fee and a brief home visit.”
The Rochelle Animal Shelter also has an active fostering program.
According to the newsletter, “You provide the home and the love to our dogs or cats; we pay for the food, supplies, and all medical care. Even an overnight or short visit can be a great break from the shelter and help the animals prepare for their ‘furever’ homes.”
