As summer comes to a close, the cold weather of the fall and winter months begins to creep back in. With the return of cold weather, the prevalence of the cold and flu also makes a comeback.
According to Sweetwater County Public Health, influenza, as well as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the corona virus are recurrent during the seasons of fall and winter.
As kids head back to school, the number of germs being spread also increases.
Sweetwater County Public Health recommends hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and getting vaccinated to help guard yourself against getting sick. Also, if someone does get sick, staying home helps to mitigate the spread of germs.
Check with your local public health office to inquire about receiving a flu shot. There is a high dose for those who are ages 65 and older. Also, many public health offices offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
RSV is a virus that is common during the fall and winter months. People of all ages can get RSV, but infants, young children and older adults are more likely to experience complications.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the examples of severe infections include bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Also, people who have asthma can experience an attack due to having RSV.
In order to reduce the chances of spreading the virus, the CDC recommends taking the following steps:
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve; avoid using your hands.
- Wash your hands with soap and water, often, for at least 20 seconds
- Try to avoid being in close contact with others
- Make sure to clean the highly touched areas often such as doorknobs and cell phones
It is important for people who are experiencing cold-like symptoms to avoid being in contact with children that could experience a severe case of RSV that have the following health conditions:
- Premature infants
- Infants that are 6 months and younger
- Children with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease that are younger that 2 years old
- Children that have a weakened or suppressed immune system
- Children who have a neuromuscular disorder or a congenital anomaly
- Children that have severe cystic fibrosis
There is a vaccine available for adults ages 60 and older to help protect against RSV.
As of Aug. 19, 2023, the CDC reported 15,067 new weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions.
For those who test positive for COVID-19, the CDC recommends taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus. According to, www.cdc.gov, someone who has tasted positive should isolate, wear a mask and avoid being in contact with people who could have a high risk of getting very sick from the corona virus.
To help mitigate the spread of the flu, the CDC recommends those who are ages 6 months and older should get their vaccine every season. It is especially important for those at high risk of experiencing complications from getting the flu to get vaccinated.
