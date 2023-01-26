Image one

Rawlins’ Premiere Downtown FUNdraiser, Sweet Soiree, is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Rawlins DDA/Main Street

RAWLINS -- Rawlins’ Premiere Downtown FUNdraiser, Sweet Soiree, is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2023. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live auction, raffles, Wine & Whiskey Pull and Tasting and dancing. It is a great opportunity for the community to get together and enjoy a night of fun!

Sweet Soiree has two ticket options this year. Couples’ tickets are $200 and includes romantic seating for two in a tent, souvenir charcuterie board and bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres, live music by Still House Blues, dessert table, cash bar, entry into the reverse raffle for the grand prize of the evening.

