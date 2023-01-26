...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Extended period of snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Blowing snow expected with
winds gusting as high as 60 MPH.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and
Southwest Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate
snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility
below one-half mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RAWLINS -- Rawlins’ Premiere Downtown FUNdraiser, Sweet Soiree, is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2023. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live auction, raffles, Wine & Whiskey Pull and Tasting and dancing. It is a great opportunity for the community to get together and enjoy a night of fun!
Sweet Soiree has two ticket options this year. Couples’ tickets are $200 and includes romantic seating for two in a tent, souvenir charcuterie board and bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres, live music by Still House Blues, dessert table, cash bar, entry into the reverse raffle for the grand prize of the evening.
Individual tickets are $48 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, live music by Still House Blues, dessert table, cash bar and entry into the reverse raffle to win the grand prize of the evening. Tickets can be purchased online at DowntownRawlins.org.
Sweet Soiree is the downtown annual fundraiser in leu of Passion & Pride. FUNds will be used to complete the Downtown Skylight project. Please contact them at 307-328-2099 or downtown@rawlinswy.gov. Their website is DowntownRawlins.org.