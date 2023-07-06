RAWLINS – The July 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to Elysha Mallcheck during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award that the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions that are significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
Volunteer committee member Michael O’Brien pointed out the lengthy list of things Mallcheck has spent her time accomplishing for the community.
“Some of the things Elysha volunteers her time doing are coaching, decorating kits for the recreation center youths, as well as fundraising for groups like RMS, RHS, FUMP and the National Honor Society,” he said. “She also donates to the hospital and the old penitentiary.”
O’Brien added, “Her nominator said, ‘She has an exceptionally strong work ethic and goes with little to no sleep committing herself to this community, while juggling the responsibilities of her beloved family. As a volunteer, she is doing work for free, showing her hard work and skills of staying motivated and focused on tasks or projects to radiate and perpetuate through to the youth of this community.’”
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Mallcheck has chosen to donate the $100 to High Country Behavioral Health.