Image one

The July 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to Elysha Mallcheck during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

 Photo courtesy of Mira Miller

RAWLINS – The July 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to Elysha Mallcheck during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award that the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions that are significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus