 Photo courtesy of Ribbons of Hope

RAWLINS – Ribbons of Hope, an organization that helps Carbon County residents that have been diagnosed with cancer, will be hosting a Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Thursday, Nov. 24.

France Copper, president of the Ribbons of Hope board of directors, said that this is the first year the organization has hosted the 5K.


