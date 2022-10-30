...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains and Central Carbon
County including Rawlins.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
RAWLINS – Ribbons of Hope, an organization that helps Carbon County residents that have been diagnosed with cancer, will be hosting a Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Thursday, Nov. 24.
France Copper, president of the Ribbons of Hope board of directors, said that this is the first year the organization has hosted the 5K.
“The primary purpose of Ribbons of Hope is to provide financial assistance to Carbon County residents that have been diagnosed with cancer. We typically do a fundraiser every year and it’s typically a 5K run/walk,” Copper said. “This is the first year for the Turkey Trot. In the past, we’ve done color runs and we used to do a fiesta 5K. This year we’ll be hosting the Turkey Trot; something a little bit different in a different time of year.”
Copper said that as of right now, there really aren’t any medical providers in Carbon County that provide oncology services.
“The closest oncology treatment center is at least 100 miles away. Our grants that we give out are each $1,000 for qualified applicants,” he said. “Those applicants have to be residents of Carbon County for at least the past six months. They have to have just a short letter from their oncologist stating that they are currently being treated for cancer.
“We don't necessarily dictate what they use those funds for. It can be used for travel expenses, lodging, meals or other things like that. If it lightens the burden that they are carrying because of their cancer diagnosis, that’s our goal.”
This year alone, Copper said that Ribbons of Hope has given away 37 grants, totaling $37,000.
“Since we started this back in 2012, we’ve given assistance to 209 applicants, totaling $191,435.79,” he said.
Ribbons of Hope was started due to personal experiences with cancer, according to Copper.
“Pretty much everybody that’s involved in our organization, in one way or another, has been touched by cancer. Generally, that’s not in a good way. Back when we started this, there way myself and a couple of other business people who were talking about cancer and the number of cancer organizations that were soliciting donations,” Copper said. “At that point in time, I had two employees who were going through cancer treatments.
“Neither one of them were getting assistance from all of these organizations that we had given money to for years. We started talking and decided that we should start up a nonprofit to provide assistance to people who are traveling to battle their cancer diagnosis.”
The Turkey Trot 5K will held on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. at Rawlins High School. The registration fee is $35 and there will also be a virtual 5K for those wishing to participate but are not able to be at the event in-person; the registration fee for that will also be $35.
Registration can be completed on the Ribbons of Hope website, www.ribbonsofhope.org, or on the day of the event at 7:30 a.m.
The “Lil’ turkey sprint” for kids ages 4 –12 will be held at 8:30 a.m., also on Nov. 24, and the registration fee is $25. It will be a 200-meter dash.
Before the 5K begins, there will be a survivor lap held at 8:45 a.m. Cancer survivors are invited to take a lap around the track to be honored for their fight against cancer.