RAWLINS – Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
According to the National Violence Against Women Prevention Center, it is estimated that one of five adult Wyoming women has been forcibly raped at least once during her lifetime; one out of three girls and one out of every six boys are sexually assaulted before the age of 18.
During the meeting, Carbon County COVE executive director Jennifer Evans spoke up about the proclamation.
Carbon County COVE provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and violence.
“We usually have an event planned for this month and handouts to give out. Unfortunately, I don’t have anything this late into the month to present,” Evens said. “But I appreciate the city recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
According to the proclamation, “Continued commitment is needed to ensure that all victims and survivors of sexual violence are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, and afforded the support they need to heal.
“To prevent future violation of our citizens, it is important that we foster greater public awareness of the causes and effects of sexual violence and commit to addressing this problem on every civic level.”