Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the National Violence Against Women Prevention Center, it is estimated that one of five adult Wyoming women has been forcibly raped at least once during her lifetime; one out of three girls and one out of every six boys are sexually assaulted before the age of 18.

