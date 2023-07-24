Ashley Harris, widow of Tyeler Harris, accompanied by her three young children, sat on Tyeler’s bench surrounded by the Bridge Street Ladies in front of Saratoga’s new hospital after the Saturday dedication.
Rawlins Times Photo by Richard Hodges
Ashley Harris, widow of Tyeler Harris, accompanied by her three young children, sat on Tyeler’s bench surrounded by the Bridge Street Ladies in front of Saratoga’s new hospital after the Saturday dedication.
SARATTOGA -- A memorial bench was placed and dedicated on Saturday, July 15, for Wyoming native and Platte Valley resident EMT Tyeler Harris. It has a prominent location in front of the new North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga.
Harris was employed as an EMT for the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins at the time of his death. He was killed while attending the injury victims of a vehicle accident west of Rawlins along I-80 in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2022.
He was struck and killed by a large truck driven by Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn New York according to the Cowboy State Daily story published online. This new crash also injured another EMT and damaged the hospital’s ambulance beyond repair.
Some 60 people attended the bench dedication. The crowd included Tyeler’s wife Ashley, and their three young children, his parents and grandparents as well as other family and friends. Others in attendance included elected officials, EMT’s, first responders, Saratoga Fire Department personnel as well as the five-member crew of Classic Air Medical of Rawlins, who flew their helicopter in just for the event.
Judy Hamel, Chairwoman of the Bridge Street Bargains (BSB), was the MC for this event since the bench was presented as a gift from Saratoga’s BSB thrift store. “Tyeler gave so much to us, now the significance of the bench, where it’s at, will provide a nice place for people who are in a difficult situation at a hospital to sit,” said Hamel.
Tyeler’s wife Ashley spoke briefly, “Thank you for the support from the community. We have only lived here a short time but the love we feel from everyone is amazing.”
Tyeler’s father Jason Harris thanked the community for “what you did for Tyeler,” and he became emotional as he spoke about his son. Tyeler tried a number of things before settling on the medical field. “His mom taught him to be a very caring person. (Seeing) all the things his mother deals with inspired him to want to take care of people. To follow his passion, he became an EMT, and he was really good at it.” He would call us “all the time and tell us what he was doing.”
The idea for a memorial bench came from a meeting of the BSB store’s volunteer staff known as the “Bridge Street Ladies” , said BSB Board Chairwoman Judy Hamel. It was ordered with a custom inscription, “In Loving Memory of EMT Tyeler K. Harris.” This is the second memorial bench provided by BSB ladies from income earned from the operation of their thrift store. There is also a memorial bench located at the Platte Valley Community Center for Platte Valley Native Julie Evans Glode donated by BSB
