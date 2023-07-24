SARATTOGA -- A memorial bench was placed and dedicated on Saturday, July 15, for Wyoming native and Platte Valley resident EMT Tyeler Harris. It has a prominent location in front of the new North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga.

Harris was employed as an EMT for the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins at the time of his death. He was killed while attending the injury victims of a vehicle accident west of Rawlins along I-80 in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus