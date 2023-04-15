RAWLINS – Right in the midst of downtown Rawlins is a local shop with lots of items to browse, Serendipity Thrift Store.
The thrift store's owner, Holly Hopkins, said that the thrift store opened for business in November 2022.
“For years I have wanted to open a thrift or resale store. I have done reselling and online sales in the past but have always been a thrifter,” she said. “My husband and I were actually kicking around ideas of a business we could start here in Rawlins to bring some of the needed items to the community to make it easier on everyone, like sports equipment, etc."
When Rawlins Thrift Store was being sold, the location where Serendipity Thrift Store is now operating out of, Hopkins said that she didn’t think that it was the “right fit” for her.
“After talking things through with my husband and kids, we figured everything happens for a reason and this may be a good opportunity for us,” she said. “I didn't want to pass up an opportunity that I would most likely regret not taking, so we went for it. Needless to say, it was only a few weeks until we had the keys.”
Hopkins added that she is happy to be a part of the Rawlins business community.
“I have been so lucky to be part of the Rawlins business community! I see so much potential in Rawlins and the other businesses have been nothing but supportive of me,” she said. “I also really like the fact that now we have a base and are able to help people in need when the opportunity arises.
“There are so many places that people can use a ‘hand up;’ this has given me the means to reach out to those people and organizations and do what I can to make a difference in someone's day, or even life. It makes me excited to think of the future and the opportunities that are ahead, not only for Serendipity, but for Rawlins as a whole.”
Currently, the thrift store is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hopkins said that she will most likely extend the hours this summer.
At Serendipity Thrift Store, there isn’t just one specific item that is a “best seller.” Hopkins said that thrift stores are unique in that way, compared to “normal” stores.
“It is hard to name just one item that sells. A thrift store isn't like a normal store. I don't have a certain type of item I carry here,” she said. “Of course, clothing and shoes are a huge seller, but we also carry dishes and kitchen items like small appliances, furniture, home decor, tools, sporting equipment, jewelry and antiques.
“I literally add new items every day. Not only does it vary with the type of donations we receive, but I also try to listen to what is in need in the community, the type of things that aren't easily accessible here, purchase them, and bring them into the store.”
Hopkins said that she does take donations, “if they happen to be something I don't need here in the store.
“I have been lucky to make some connections throughout Rawlins so I am able to pass those items on to those that can use them, and hopefully will be able to do more of that in the future!”
Hopkins also provided some advice for those who are considering opening up a business.
“I'm not even going to lie, it's scary, especially with the uncertainty of the current economy. But my advice would be to not second guess yourself and go for it,” Hopkins said. “You will never know how things will work out if you don't give it your all and try your hardest. Jump in with both feet, follow your heart and your gut and everything will fall into place.
“This venture has been amazing, and I have received so much support from the community members, if I can do it, anyone can!! It has only been a few months, and it has already been an adventure, but I wouldn't change anything. Seeing how wonderful everyone has been to me, I have no doubt there is enough support in Rawlins that others can be successful as well.”
Serendipity Thrift Store is located at 311 W. Cedar St.