Image one

Those looking to experience a day of pampering can head on down to Sassy Shears Hair Studio in Rawlins. Pictured are Whitney Wilder, Tanya Krix and Wendy Gray. Not pictured is Megan Jones.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – Those looking to experience a day of pampering can head on down to Sassy Shears Hair Studio in Rawlins.

The hair studio is a one-stop-shop for anything hair-related, as well as manicures, pedicures and more.

comments powered by Disqus