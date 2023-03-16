RAWLINS – Those looking to experience a day of pampering can head on down to Sassy Shears Hair Studio in Rawlins.
The hair studio is a one-stop-shop for anything hair-related, as well as manicures, pedicures and more.
A native of Encampment, Wendy Gray is one of the owners of Sassy Shears Hair Studio.
“I’ve been in this business for 20 years now. I had worked at the Red Sage Spa in Saratoga for 10 years, and I then went on to teach at a cosmetology school in Cheyenne for three years,” Gray said. “I then decided that as much as I liked teaching, I just missed having a salon.”
Gray said that she then decided to move to Rawlins and open up the hair studio nine years ago.
As for Sassy Shears, Gray said that they provide “just about everything.”
“We provide everything hair related. So, from haircuts on the whole family to perms,” she said. “We do all colors, extensions, feathers and tinsel; pretty much, you name it, we do it.
“We also do hair removal with sugar and wax. We do eyelashes, we do eyelash extensions and we do the lifts.”
Gray added that they also provide nail services.
“We do full sets of nails. Also, we do pedicures and manicures,” Gray said. “We offer microblading, facials and microdermabrasions; pretty much everything. We are a full-service salon.”
She said that everyone at Sassy Shears works well as a team.
“Everybody just rents booths so they’re all kind of self-employed. There’s four of us all together,” Wendy said.
For Gray, the best thing about getting to be a part of the Rawlins business community is the people.
“Rawlins has some of the greatest people ever. When I opened up the salon nine years ago, I was nervous and scared,” she said. “A lot of my Saratoga and Encampment clients started coming to me, but the Rawlins community has just been amazing.”
“This experience has been life-changing for me because it is what has gotten me on the Wyoming State Board of Cosmetology and now on the National Board of Cosmetology,” she said. “Just being here in general has given me so many opportunities in life.
“Not everybody gets to love what they do, but I sure do.”
Whitney Wilder works alongside Gray at Sassy Shears. Also a native of Encampment, Wilder has been in the hair business for eight years.
“It’s fun; you are always getting to meet new people,” she said.
Gray said that their hours of operation can differ from day-to-day.
“From the time we start till the time we finish. There really are no set hours,” Gray said. “Sometimes, some of us are here till 8 – 10 p.m. Sometimes, we start work at 8:30 in the morning, other times we don’t start till 10 a.m. It just kind of depends on what people want from us.
“Everything is pretty much by appointment, but we definitely try to be here between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Our hours are not conclusive to that though. We will be here earlier, and we will stay here later.”
Sassy Shears Hair Studio is located at 1012 Seiloff St.