RAWLINS -- Downtown Rawlins is home to Rasmusson Furniture, which has been a staple in the community for over a century.
Jim and Mary Penland, both born and raised in Rawlins, are owners of the furniture store and have worked to continue its legacy.
“We took over from my parents,” Jim said. “The furniture store has actually existed since 1881. My parents purchased the business from the Rasmusson family in 1971 and didn’t want to change the name because of its history.”
Jim said that in high school he began working for his parents at the furniture store.
“And now, I’m still here,” he said.
Since the furniture store has been in the Rawlins community for over 100 years, it has developed quite a legacy.
“We feel that the store has left us a legacy and we are very community minded,” Mary said. “We like to give back to the community. We are here because of them.”
Mary said that the past owners of the store played a big part in the Rawlins community.
“The history of the Rasmusson family and Jim’s parents, Harold and Elizabeth Penland, were very integral in the growth of Rawlins, too,” she said.
Additionally, Mary said that Rasmusson Furniture has lasted so long due to the ways it has adapted and evolved since 1881.
“This business has survived since 1881 by adapting to our everchanging times. We carry a lot of different departments like furniture, appliances, mattresses and living room and dining room furniture,” Mary said. “Items have come and gone throughout the years because of the economy.”
Along with Mary and Jim, there are also two other people at Rasmusson Furniture that help keep things running smoothly, Toby Spalding and Chance Rankin.
“We have great employees. We call ourselves the ‘fearsome foursome’ or the ‘fabulous foursome,’” Mary said.
During a typical day at the furniture store, Jim said that he would describe it as “busy.”
“We wear many hats. We get customers coming through the door and you’re waiting on customers throughout the day. We’re also answering phone calls throughout the day,” Jim said. “We’re an appliance dealer, so we also service appliances. We have people calling in with questions and needing service on their appliances. We’re also coordinating deliveries during the day.”
Mary said that Rasmusson Furniture provides free local delivery and also service Saratoga, Encampment, Hana Elk Mountain and other outlying areas.
The couple said that they don’t have one specific item that they sell that is the most popular; instead, they sell a variety of different pieces.
“That’s how we’ve survived. When one department is slow, the other departments are busy,” Mary said. “It’s pretty even across the board.”
Jim said, “You have some of your main items that you sell more of in a model than another. But everybody’s got individuality to where not everybody’s buying the same thing. We try to cover the bases and hope that you’ve got what somebody is looking for.”
Overall, Jim said that throughout their years running Rasmusson Furniture, he has learned that you “kind of have to fly by the seat of your pants.”
“You kind of need to keep a pulse of what people are after,” he said. “You try and fill those voids.”
Mary said, “The logistics of running a business like this with so many moving parts is immense. I don’t think that people understand that we work very long hours behind the scenes to be open for the hours that we are.
“Every time that we deliver something off of the floor, we’ve got to replace that. We’ve got to have warehouses that we can quickly replenish from. With four of us, I want people to remember that it takes us a little while; but we’ll get you there. Leave us a message on the phone. If we can’t answer, we will call you back. It’s all about commitment to the community and keeping the business local.”
Rasmusson Furniture, located at 316 W. Cedar St. In downtown Rawlins, is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., closed from 12 – 1 p.m. for lunch.