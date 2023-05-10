...The National Weather Service in Cheyenne WY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt is driving rises on the Little Snake River. Rainfall may
add to the rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...The Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.4 feet late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/06/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...The National Weather Service in Cheyenne WY has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon affecting
Carbon County.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued around 1030 AM MDT tomorrow.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Major flooding occurs in the town of
Baggs. Water is at the base of the Highway 70 bridge.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Carbon
County through 230 PM MDT...
At 138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sinclair, or 8 miles east of Rawlins, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Rawlins, Sinclair, Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 215 and
236.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASPER — Electric vehicle drivers are about to have a lot more charging options in Wyoming.
OtterSpace, a company founded in 2021 by state Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, announced Monday that it plans to install fast charging stations — also known as level 3 chargers — in Lander, Dubois and Pinedale this year, along with a number of slower level 2 chargers in downtown Laramie.
The first of the three fast chargers OtterSpace is building, a 120-kilowatt station in Lander, is set to break ground this month at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and be in operation by early June.
It’ll be followed by a 200-kilowatt station at the Dubois Museum and a 120-kilowatt station at a public parking lot in Pinedale.
Pinedale Mayor Matt Murdock said in a statement that the station “will give Pinedale area residents more transportation options while allowing us to welcome a broader tourism base to strengthen local businesses.”
Additional charging stations are expected to follow at the Riverton Museum and other not-yet-named sites over the next few years, OtterSpace said.
The limited availability of charging stations along Wyoming roads make many parts of the state challenging, if not impossible, to traverse in an electric vehicle.
OtterSpace wants to open more of the state to those drivers — starting with the most popular routes.
“Pinedale, Dubois and Lander are all places where we really expect a lot of traffic,” said Kristen Gunther, the company's vice president. “For our first round of projects,” she added, “we were really trying to think about where traffic is going to be … and trying to get projects in the ground that will actually meet the needs of a growing class of drivers that we know are increasingly looking to use those routes.”
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has identified the highways used heavily by out-of- state travelers, particularly those near Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, as priority sites for electric vehicle charging stations. (Federal officials rejected most of Wyoming’s requests last year to modify its use of Infrastructure Law charging funds to better meet local needs, frustrating the state and many electric vehicle advocates.)
OtterSpace officials anticipate that a lot of its stations’ early demand will come from tourists.
But they are hopeful that the growing network of public chargers throughout the state will prompt more Wyoming residents to buy electric vehicles, too.
“As you increase the infrastructure on the ground, that makes it possible for folks to travel through Wyoming with increasing ease,” Gunther said. “We don’t want it to feel like a sacrifice that you’re making. If you decide to live in Wyoming and have an EV, we want it to be seamless. We’d like it to be easy for anybody using the roads.”
The level 2 chargers planned for Laramie will be installed near stores and restaurants, Gunther said, so that “people have the capacity to kind of pass through,stop for a few hours, visit, charge their EV and, again,not be worried about range.”
Todd Feezer, Laramie’s assistant city manager, said in a statement that local leaders are excited about the addition to their downtown.