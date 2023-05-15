SARATOGA -- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was in Saratoga, late on Friday afternoon, for the official grand opening of the North Platte Valley’s new hospital, nursing home, clinic and emergency room complex, North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC). 

Gordon's brief visit came at the end of a busy day in Carbon County with his attendance at the grand re-opening of the historic Carbon County Courthouse as the new Carbon County Justice Center in Rawlins earlier in the afternoon.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus