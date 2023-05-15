SARATOGA -- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was in Saratoga, late on Friday afternoon, for the official grand opening of the North Platte Valley’s new hospital, nursing home, clinic and emergency room complex, North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC).
Gordon's brief visit came at the end of a busy day in Carbon County with his attendance at the grand re-opening of the historic Carbon County Courthouse as the new Carbon County Justice Center in Rawlins earlier in the afternoon.
Gordon made brief remarks before joining with members of the Platte Valley Health Care Project and Corbett Medical Foundation members in a celebratory ribbon cutting for this new medical center.
Gordon said, “What is wonderful here is the community came together and raised the money and got a (Federal) USDA grant (to build this facility.) Your back is in it. This train is very much on the track.
"This community is going to hold up this as an example of rural health care and why people should do things on their own.”
After the ribbon cutting, Gordon toured the new facility before leaving town.
Although this almost 43,000 square-foot $22 million medical center was built with $18,392,000.00 in Federal USDA long term financing, none of Wyoming’s federally elected officials traveled to Saratoga to participate in this significant event.
This federal program required more than $4.6 million in local monies to be raised to qualify for this federal assistance.
Ultimately, more than $11 million was raised from grants and local sources, including a buy a brick fundraising event for the average citizen.
Among the early gifts that helped this idea get off the ground was the donation of the 7.8 acres of land at the intersection of Bridge and 13th Streets on which the facility was built.
This land was donated by local resident Paul McCarthy, in memory of his wife Jade, who had an interest in better local health care.
Among the major donations receive for this project, was a grant from Sinclair Refining to help with the purchasing of a high-definition mobile x-ray unit, a grant from the Gretchen Swanson Foundation for a 3D digital mammography system and $500,000 from the Helmsley Charitable Trust for an advanced CT scanner, according to the NPVMC press release.
Senators Barrasso and Lummis did send their field representatives who read letters of congratulations for this accomplishment at the follow up community social at the Platte Valley Community Center.
Wyoming’s only member to the U.S. House of Representatives, Harriet Hageman, did not attend and did not send a staff member to deliver remarks on her behalf. Glenn Pauley, the Wyoming State Director for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), attended the grand opening and made remarks at the PVCC social.
The planning for the building of this new medical facility took four years, beginning in 2018.
A group of local concerned citizens approached the Corbett Medical Foundation, when Saratoga found itself again without a doctor for their local medical clinic. These citizens wanted “to find ways to stabilize the ongoing issues with the healthcare system in the North Platte Valley,” according to the NPVMC press release.
The Corbett Medical Foundation was founded in 1993 as the town’s longtime doctor, John Lunt, prepared to retire.
The intent of this group was to help the town manage its local medical needs and take over the fundraising and disbursement issues from the Saratoga Town Council for the medical building that they owned which is now where the Valley Pharmacy and the eye doctor are now located.
To improve health care In Saratoga, a new building was built across the drive from the pharmacy in 1996. This building has been the medical facility for Saratoga until this new medical center was completed.
These concerned citizens, led by former Saratoga Town Councilman Will Faust, became a Corbett Medical Foundation subcommittee in 2018.
Their goal was “to find ways to stabilize the ongoing issues with the healthcare system in the North Platte Valley.”
They sought to address the issue of sustainability of the existing aging Platte Valley Clinic building. This question “was compounded by the ongoing challenge of recruiting and retaining physicians and staff,” for the clinic.
An additional concern for the valley was the near closure of Saratoga’s only nursing home in 2015. This caused the subcommittee to add how to improve the aging and financially troubled long-term care facility to their list of medical needs to address.
As the research continued and the months passed, this subcommittee was transformed into the stand alone Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP).
“This committee has met twice a month, every month for four years,” said Faust. “It’s been a lot of hard work.”
After extensive research, this new group “decided to pursue a Critical Access Hospital designation under a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to help ensure health care in rural areas,” as the solution.
What followed was lots of community meetings and public presentations that included very vigorous debate and conversations.
What resulted was a very “detailed financial and demographic study of the valley (conducted and paid for by PVHP) and the (eventual) development of preliminary architectural plans.”
“PVHP set some ambitious goals. To meet the needs of the valley, this new facility would include 24/7 emergency services (including a heliport and an ambulance sallyport along with a few short-term hospital beds and) a 20-bed long-term care facility," to replace the current aging nursing home.
This new facility will be attached to the main medical building. The new clinic would contain “advanced imaging capabilities including MRI, CT and a cutting-edge digital mammography system,” thus, eliminating the need for valley residents to drive 40-60 miles to the Rawlins hospital to receive these services.
“The committee envisioned a walk-in clinic, a spacious physical and occupational therapy center, with exam rooms and office space for (resident doctors, as well as) visiting specialists, a high complexity laboratory (where tests can be completed in house rather than needing to be sent off to another testing facility) and an inpatient pharmacy.”
With USDA approval the groundbreaking for this new state of the art facility occurred in October of 2020. With the problems that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues, labor shortages and weather issues, construction was interrupted causing the projected October 2022 opening to be delayed until this May.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, chairman Faust said the new medical center’s clinic, radiology department and testing laboratory will open on Monday May 15, and the emergency department “will open in the next couple weeks.” This delay was the result of government red tape that prevented us from ordering the drugs needed to operate the new emergency facility, said Faust.
The Saratoga Care Center residents have not moved into their new digs yet. When they would move was not discussed during the opening ceremonies. The date of this move has yet to be determined at press time.