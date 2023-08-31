Art exhibit

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be opening a new exhibition of digital and printed artworks by North Dakota artist Andrew Stark in Western’s art gallery this fall.

The show will run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 20, with a reception held on Sept. 15.

