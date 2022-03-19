SHERIDAN — Accused murderer Christian Torres, 15, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency in an arraignment before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman this week after an evaluation by the Wyoming State Hospital determined him competent to proceed in the case.
Torres is accused of the second-degree murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, on July 27, 2021, a crime punishable by 20 years to life in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Torres’ competency was questioned during his initial arraignment, scheduled in November 2021. After Torres divulged a history of mental health issues and involuntary hospitalizations, however, all proceedings in the case paused. Then-4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn expressed his hesitancy to hold hearings while the defendant’s competency remained unknown and ordered a competency evaluation for the young defendant.
Edelman disclosed the findings of the competency evaluation in court Tuesday: Torres is mentally fit to proceed.
As a result, Edelman arraigned Torres, explaining the defendant’s rights and accepting his not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency pleas. Due to this second plea, Edelman ordered the Wyoming State Hospital to conduct an additional evaluation of Torres.
Beyond the defendant’s arraignment, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said there are ongoing issues in the case related to Torres’ housing at the Sheridan County Detention Center and the case’s venue in adult — rather than juvenile — court. In December 2021, the defense filed motions to transfer Torres to a juvenile detention facility and transfer the case to juvenile court.
The defense’s motion to transfer the defendant relies on the Prison Rape Elimination Act, a federal law intended to eradicate sexual assault in prisons, jails and other confinement facilities by, among other methods, ensuring juvenile inmates are housed separately from their adult counterparts. Although Torres is physically separated from adult inmates in the Sheridan County Detention Center, the defense alleges he can still see, hear and converse with adults incarcerated in the jail from his housing area and has been threatened or intimidated because of it.
Based on this argument, the defense requested Torres be moved to an appropriate facility for housing juveniles in Gillette.
In response, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa asserted the court did not have the authority to order Torres be transferred to a juvenile jail facility; that decision, LaRosa argued, lies solely with the Sheridan County sheriff because he maintains the Sheridan County Detention Center. The prosecution claimed no state or federal law empowered the court to order Torres be moved to Gillette.
Whether Torres’ housing situation must change will be determined in a motion hearing in the near future, Edelman determined Tuesday.
Torres’ defense has also moved to transfer the case to juvenile court. The defendant’s age was of principal concern for the defense: Torres turned 15 a few weeks prior to the alleged offense. His age, combined with his self-claimed mental health issues and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recognition of psychological research indicating youthful offenders are less mentally culpable for their actions, indicate juvenile court as the more appropriate venue for the case, Foreman argued in the motion brief.
“Defendant was barely one…year older than the cutoff age under which the state would lack authority to consider bringing charges against defendant as an adult,” the defense argued.
Due to the then-pending issue of the defendant’s competency, the prosecution responded to the defense’s motion with a request that the transferability of the case remain undecided until the defendant’s competency has been determined.
Whether the case will be moved to juvenile court will be determined by an evidentiary transfer hearing — presided over by a judge who will not preside over Torres’ trial or other criminal proceedings — will take place in approximately two months, Edelman determined Tuesday.