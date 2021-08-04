Wyoming's state transportation improvement plan lists highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that the Wyoming Department of Transportation tentatively expects to contract.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking public comment and review of its 2022 transportation improvement planning document.
WYDOT’s draft 2022 state transportation improvement plan (STIP) is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The website contains the 2022 STIP and a map where people can make comments or suggest new projects.
The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The final STIP will also incorporate WYDOT's capital improvement projects. The final approved STIP is published annually and updates are issued monthly.
Besides the 2022 projects, the draft STIP includes a listing of transportation projects slated through 2027. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.
Projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.
Additionally, WYDOT is accepting public comment via a virtual meeting at www.wydotstipmeeting.com. There, viewers can click through a short STIP presentation at their own pace as well as provide comments via a live comment map.
WYDOT emphasizes that the STIP project listing is tentative and is revised in accordance with changes in funding levels, highway conditions and other issues that arise during the advance project design phase.