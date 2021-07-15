Volunteers participate in the cleaning efforts at Soweto's Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday. A massive cleaning effort has started following days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.