This year’s 35th Annual Sierra Madre Winter Carnival will be held Friday and Saturday in Encampment with the promise of fun for the whole family.
Friday
n 3 p.m.: Carnival activities begin with the start of the Snow Painting Contest. Register at the Encampment Town Hall. Painting completion is due by noon Saturday. This event is sponsored and judged by the Platte Valley Arts Council.
n 6 p.m.: Carnival Treasure Hunt. Gather at the Tower Meeting Room in the Grand Encampment Opera House for your map and instructions. Dinner and drinks will be provided after the hunt.
Saturday
n 8 a.m.: This day’s events start with a hearty pancake breakfast at the Grand Encampment Opera House sponsored by Encampment VFW Post 6125. There is a separate charge for the pancake feed because it’s a fundraising activity for the post.
n 9 a.m.: The races begin. First is the Downhill Sled Races followed by the Human Saucer Bowling. These activities take place on the hill at Eighth and Rankin streets in front of the Presbyterian Church. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the first sled race starts at 9:30. The Human Saucer Bowling, where sledders on saucer sleds target bowling pins trying to get a strike, will begin as soon as the sled races are completed.
n 12:30 p.m.: For those wanting an indoor activity, the food events will be presented in the Grand Encampment Opera House. There will be a chili cook-off for the best red, green and white chilies. There also will be a bread baking competition featuring yeast and sweet or quick breads, as well as a winter cake competition. Public sampling of the entries will be permitted along with voting for people’s choice award. Formal judging is at 1.
n 1:45 p.m.: Activities begin with the Sixth Street Snowmobile Sprints at Grand View Park at Sixth and Barnett streets. The sprints involve racing two machines a short distance for the fastest time. All participants must wear helmets and eye protection. It’s sponsored by North Fork Engineering of Saratoga, Creative Horse Power-Shane & Kristen Herman, DLH Eco Blasting — Dennie & Sherri Hoff and Debbie Frederiksen, and Harvey Heavy Equipment and Truck Service. Registration for this event occurs at the race site.
n 2:15 p.m.: Snow golf is at Grand View Park at Sixth and Barnett.
n 7 p.m.: The evening activity for the carnival is a Casino Night at the Bear Trap Café and Bar in Riverside. Anyone participating in these activities must be 21 or older and there is a separate charge. Proceeds will benefit the Grand Encampment Opera Co.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, carnival attendees and participants are reminded to use their own discretion in choosing to attend and/or wear a mask.