They have black feet, as expected, and a Lone Ranger-style black mask. Their long, slinky bodies are ideal for moving into burrows and tunnels underground.
That’s where black-footed ferrets spend most of their lives, coming above ground usually only at night as they move from prairie dog burrow to prairie dog burrow hunting for their primary prey.
The black-footed ferret remains one of the most endangered species in North America, but the fact that they continue to exist is reason for celebration.
Zach Walker, non-game wildlife supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said 30 ferrets were recently released at the two known black-footed ferret sites in Wyoming.
“We released 20 ferrets at Meeteetse and 10 at Shirley Basin,” Walker said. “The ferrets were captive-bred in Colorado and vaccinated for both plague and distemper before release.”
It was a worthy way to mark the 40-year anniversary of when the ferrets were first discovered.
Black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct until Sept. 26, 1981. That’s the day a dog named Shep happened to bring a dead ferret home and plopped it on the porch of his owner, John Hogg, on the Hogg Ranch near Meeteetse.
Dennie Hammer, then a young biologist who had spent considerable effort looking for ferrets, rushed to the scene with other biologists.
They’d found the needle in the haystack. That’s how Hammer describes the discovery some 40 years ago when he and fellow wildlife biologist Steve Martin glimpsed the first black-footed ferret on the Pitchfork Ranch outside Meeteetse.
“I can’t tell you how excited I was after putting hundreds and hundreds of hours into searching for ferrets,” Hammer said. “To find that needle in a haystack was a wonderful experience.”
Subsequent spotlighting surveys resulted in a count of 127 ferrets by 1986, but just a year later the population experienced a rapid decline. Canine distemper, a disease for which black-footed ferrets have no immunity, was diagnosed as the culprit.
In a move that had both supporters and detractors, the remaining ferrets were captured and moved to a new captive breeding facility at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sybille Research Facility between Laramie and Wheatland. Only 18 ferrets were found and that small number was the start of the captive breeding program.
These endangered ferrets are now raised at five zoos and at the federal Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center located just north of Fort Collins.
A milestone was reached this past December with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret. She was created from the frozen cells of “Willa” who lived on the Meeteetse site some 30 years ago.
There now are about 300 ferrets in the wild. Captive-bred ferrets have been released at 30 sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The first re-introduction site was at Shirley Basin in 1991.
At that site, ferret numbers have fluctuated considerably through the years likely due to plague affecting the prairie dog population, thus reducing their food source. Ferret counts range from a low of five in 1997 to 193 in 2006. The most recent count in 2020 was 32.
Counting ferrets is no easy feat. The animals are nocturnal, so biologists must also become nocturnal. A ferret must look at the passing biologist at just the right moment so their bright green eyeshine is detected by the biologist wielding a spotlight.
New methodology may increase the odds of finding ferrets with scent dogs picking up the ferret’s odor and then cameras set at the location to see what pops out of the hole.
“Due to the time needed for spotlighting, we have been unable to check for ferrets across much of the vast Shirley Basin,” Walker said. “With the use of dogs we’ll be able to cover much more ground.”
The good news is that with limited use of dogs this year, black-footed ferrets with kits were detected outside the core survey area. The dogs will be used again in 2022, along with spotlighting, to get a better handle on the population.
Hammer was on hand this year when the 20 ferrets were released at Meeteetse. Retired now, he was thrilled to be there again.
“I was able to release two young females this year, and one release took place not too far from where the first live ferret was trapped 40 years ago,” Hammer said. “The recovery story of the black-footed ferret is amazing and to think that we now have cloned them is even more hopeful for their future.
“I am grateful to Pitchfork Ranch owners Fran and Lenox Baker for their continued interest and support of ferret recovery.”