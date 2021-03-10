The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has seriously restricted the allowable weight on a small bridge on Highway 130, just west of the junction with County Road 504, without any public notice.
The decision seems to have been put in place November 2020, however no public posting of this new weight restriction for this bridge could be found on the WYDOT website. The only posting found on that site, was listed in the Size and Weight Restrictions Summary. It was a posting marked as (sic) 21-010 dated 12/2/20 and listed the legal weight limits at maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds, with no mention of a restricted bridge.
The weight limits for this bridge, prior to the new restrictions, and still posted on March 4 were “2-3 Axles = no restrictions; 4-5 axles = 25 tons; 6+ axles = 28 tons: semi-trailer combination = no restrictions; truck full trailer combination = no restrictions.”
The new weight limit restrictions, now in effect but not yet posted on the roadway, are “2-3 axles = 13 tons; 4-5 axles = 15 tons; 6+ axles = 17 tons; Semi-trailer combination = 25 tons; Truck Full Trailer Combination = 27 tons,” according to an E-mail received from Jordan Ach, District One Public Relations Specialist for WYDOT.
These new weight limits and load postings will be used “to prevent loads that could cause stresses above an allowable limit from further damaging the bridge.” Updated signage will be installed soon, weather permitting. “This bridge is not considered unsafe in its current condition,” said Ach.
The change came to light when Jason Armbruster, District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District told the Carbon County Commissioners at their March 2 meeting that WYDOT had informed him of a new weight limit placed on a bridge, with the mile marker of 57.79, which is located a short distance west of where County Road 504 enters Highway 130, on the edge of the Ryan Park area. This information was sent to Armbruster last November, according to Ach.
Ach explained why the change occurred.
“This bridge was inspected in May of 2020, where the engineers found it to be in mostly fair (good) condition,” Ach said. She added the wooden bridge, resting on treated wood pilings, is 81 years old. “The bridge was originally built in 1940, but has received maintenance and other work since then, including a new bridge rail.”
Over the years, WYDOT has been adding plant mix patching on top of the structure’s bridge deck to keep the driving surface smooth. This mix adds weight to the structure.
“The recent bridge inspection found 14 inches of (this plant mix) material loading the structure, which is triggering this load capacity reduction,” said Ach.
This finding triggered a load rating analysis. As a result of this study, traffic crossing the structure may be limited until the bridge can be improved or replaced.
The new weight restriction will not affect the majority of passenger vehicles. It is geared more toward large single unit vehicles (2-3 axles, for example a U-Haul/moving truck); semi-trailer combination vehicles (5-6 axles, for example the common semi-truck and trailer and truck full trailer combinations (for example, a semi truck with trailer and additional rear trailer,” said Ach.
Violations of these new weight restrictions can result in a fine of $250 — $450 dollars per occurrence.
“WYDOT is working internally on potential short-term and long-term solutions, including replacing the bridge with a culvert,” said Ach. This bridge only provides drainage of the land and hillside surrounding County Road 504, to the north of the highway.
“The current cost estimate to replace the bridge with one that would support legal weight loads is about $500,000 to $1 million dollars,” said Ach.