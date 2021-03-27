No doubt, COVID-19 has been tough on all of us, but finally, there appears to be “light at the end of the tunnel” regarding the pandemic.
Throughout all of this we have applauded those on the front lines — police, fire fighters, EMTS, postal carriers, those in the health fields, food servers and the like.
However, one group that hasn’t received the prominence others have, but should, are our local merchants and other business owners and operators.
COVID-19 has been extremely hard on them, and sad to say, some closed their doors permanently. Others sprinted to come up with alternative methods of providing goods and services to the people of Rawlins and Carbon County.
So now is the opportunity to say thank you in a meaningful way in addition to once more venturing in public and making their cash registers ring. It’s time to celebrate excellence in our local business community and shine the spotlight on businesses that have earned the designation of being named as a top business in its category: Choose the local businesses in this year’s Local Choice 2021 recognition competition.
It’s easy. All voting this year will be done online (to vote, see our upcoming ad for instructions). So boot up your desktops, laptops, smart phones, etc., and make it known to one and all which businesses you believe have gone above and beyond in our community.