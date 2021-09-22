Another subdivision proposed for Laramie’s eastern edge continues a debate about what kind of development the community will tolerate within its Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the Stone Ridge Estates development by a 3-2 vote, which will send the plan to the Albany County Board of Commissioners. Planning Commission members Bern Hinckley and Maura Hanning voted against.
The proposal will likely receive a frosty reception from some members of the commission as they work to change the APOZ regulations to prevent exactly that type of subdivision. Among the proposed changes is a limit of one new dwelling per 35 acres, whereas there now is no minimum lot size. The APOZ regulations guide development within the area of the county that overlies the shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
A hearing on the proposed regulation changes is scheduled for Nov. 2, and the draft is available for public review and comment.
The Stone Ridge Estates Subdivision would be located near the Imperial Heights neighborhood near Walmart and consist of seven lots on a 35-acre parcel for single-family residential use. Lots would range from 2.5 to 19 acres in size but average 5 acres. The parcel has residential properties to the east, west and south, while undeveloped state land borders its northern edge and is home to the Schoolyard trail system.
The property is zoned rural residential, which allows lots as small as 2 acres if the average remains at least 5 acres. The subdivision would tentatively connect with Quarterhorse Drive, a city street, although the city of Laramie has said that it can deny access.
Within the APOZ, any new septic systems must be located at least 100 feet from all vulnerable features.
The Albany County Planning Department recommended approval of the proposal, saying that it is proceeding in accordance with county regulations. The planning board did so without affirming that legal access had been provided.
“If a property is adjacent to a publicly dedicated road — if you’re physically at the end of a road — they can’t deny access if it’s public access dedicated to the public,” said planning commission member Keith Kennedy. “I’m comfortable passing this buck on up the chain.”
City objections
The city of Laramie has consistently lodged objections to development proposals and zoning changes within the APOZ near city limits. Regarding Stone Ridge Estates, the city argued that the subdivision would not conform with the city’s or the county’s comprehensive plans, and that its proposed septic systems and wells would introduce more potential sources of contamination into the Casper Aquifer system, further threatening city wells.
The parcel is classified as Priority Growth Area 4 in the county’s comprehensive plan, which are areas where the plan encourages low-density residential uses. According to the plan, “conservation and protection of agricultural operations, wildlife habitat and sensitive lands is a high priority.”
“This subdivision is clearly not compatible development for this area and violates the agricultural character standard,” Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer wrote in a letter to the county.
Feezer declined to comment beyond what was in the letter.
Feezer also argued in his letter that the subdivision doesn’t have legal access to Quarterhorse Drive, citing a right of way access policy the city implemented in February.
The policy cites the city’s need to manage access to maintain a safe, orderly street system.
“Continued growth in and around the city of Laramie and the associated increase in traffic has culminated in ongoing challenges for residents, business owners and developers seeking to do within Laramie,” the policy says.
Also according to the policy, access to a city road must be granted via an access agreement. Such an agreement is required for any new access point to a city right of way, whether within the city or outside. An agreement is also required for a change of use, such as a subdivision, that connects to a city right of way.
In another section, 2.3.A.1, the policy states that access to a local street for business use, commercial use or “to serve multiple properties, such as subdivisions” is grounds for denial of an application without appeal.
In March, city attorney Bob Southard sent a letter to landowner Marty McKinney instructing him to “cease immediately” his use of Quarterhorse Drive to access the property, where he also has a house. The letter instructed McKinney to use an alternate legal route or create a legal access point.
Feezer wrote that Quarterhorse Drive “will be barricaded with concrete blocks at the city boundary” to prevent access.
Planning Commission member Shaun Moore accused the city of targeting landowners in a specific location where the city doesn’t want development to happen.
“That land has been owned by Mr. McKinney for over 10 years, and to come in now and say you can’t access Quarterhorse Drive is unfair,” he said.
Hinckley said the city makes a good point about needing to control traffic on the roads and streets it maintains.
“Simply the existence of a city road doesn’t guarantee access to whatever the great wide world wants to bring down that road,” he said.
Megan Overmann Goetz, an attorney representing McKinney, said he has easements for Grand Avenue and Quarterhorse Drive dating back to 2010 and that the city has refused to work with her and her client.
“We tried to do the right thing and we went to city on countless occasions,” she said.
DEQ review
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality also reviewed the application. Its Water Quality Division monitors surface and groundwater in the state. The DEQ issued a “non-adverse” recommendation for the subdivision’s proposed septic systems and wells, meaning it considers them adequate. That review was conducted in 2019.
In early August, Hinckley wrote a letter to the DEQ requesting that the agency update its report given that another subdivision, called Rocky Ridge Estates, was approved on an adjacent parcel last year. The DEQ’s assessment should consider “potentially important cumulative impacts,” he wrote.
Planning Commission member John Spiegelberg said Hinckley’s letter was inappropriate.
“I think it’s totally wrong to try to go outside the property boundaries of this parcel and start studying adjacent properties,” he said. “That’s pure speculation.”
Hinckley said during last week’s meeting that the DEQ’s review two years ago was “hypothetical” and conditions have changed.
“We should ask the DEQ to look at their analysis of this subdivision in light of the fact that it exists within the context of several other subdivisions,” he said.
Goetz said the application process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the DEQ’s recommendation is good for five years.
Other APOZ development
The Stone Ridge Estates parcel borders the Rocky Ridge Estates Subdivision, which is similar in size and scope. It was approved by the commission in December by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Pete Gosar voting against.
Commissioner Sue Ibarra was elected to a county commission seat in November and replaced former Commissioner Terri Jones in January. At the December meeting where the Rocky Ridge proposal was approved, Ibarra joined the meeting during the public hearing to beseech the outgoing Jones to “help secure the safety of our aquifer and the future of our community” and vote against the subdivision proposal.
At the same meeting, Gosar and Commissioner Heber Richardson clashed over their interpretations of the commission’s role in approving or denying subdivisions. Richardson said the commission doesn’t have a legal basis to reject an application that has met the county’s requirements and that rules are in place to protect applicants from “arbitrary and capricious” application of the law.
“We’re obligated to follow our own rules,” he said. “That’s not a rubber stamp. That’s us doing our legally required job. We can’t just invent things because we feel like it. This applicant has met all of our regulations.”
Gosar said a property owner doesn’t have the “inherent right” to subdivide his property, and instead it’s the commission’s role to weigh the application.
“If there was a right, then we would not need to be here today,” he said. “It would have gone through the process and not come to our desk.”
During its June 1 meeting, the county commission denied a zoning change request for a parcel on Roger Canyon Road that would have potentially cleared the way for a new residential subdivision.
The 48-acre parcel sits partially within the APOZ, and the zoning change was earlier approved by the planning commission by a 3-2 vote, with Hinckley and Hanning voting against.
Gosar and Ibarra voted to deny the zoning change, citing incompatibility with surrounding properties and impacts to natural and environmental resources.
Attorney Craig Cook and landowner Duane Toro are appealing the decision in district court, arguing that the application followed all regulations, and thus the denial violated state statute.
“The board arbitrarily and capriciously denied petitioner’s request for a zoning change on unspecific grounds unsupported by any factual findings contrary to those found by the staff,” the petition states.