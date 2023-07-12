Jim Magagna

Jim Magagna, who has led the Wyoming Stock Growers Association for 25 years, still likes to stay active on his ranch at age 80. Here he tries to steer a flock of sheep toward the larger band grazing down toward Lander Creek. 

 Photo by Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Over his two decades challenging Wyoming’s livestock industry, Jonathan Ratner saw time and again just how much political clout Jim Magagna wields.

Magagna is the longtime executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he’s the most public-facing representative of a livestock industry that was once Wyoming’s largest. Ratner, until recently a staffer with Western Watersheds Project, has spent most of his career attempting to curtail public land livestock grazing — and submitting legions of records requests to advance that agenda.

