CHEYENNE – A bill that would allow for county clerks to begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day passed the Wyoming House of Representatives on second reading Wednesday, but with an amendment making it a felony to share or otherwise deal inappropriately with election results.
The possible consequences in House Bill 52, “Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” now include not more than five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, but also the revocation of the right to vote, the bringer of the amendment, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said. Neiman said he did have a discussion with some county clerks about the amendment, and he said they “were supportive” of the penalty.
“Because of all of the issues we are dealing with with election integrity, and the problems that we see, we wanted to put some real teeth into this,” he said. “If somebody does take it upon themselves to transmit or to share information in regards to potentially numbers or whatever, there is a real, tangible, very effective deterrent out there.
“If you are out there messing around, and you’re offering information early, then you need to be punished for it, and ultimately lose your input and your ability to vote,” Neiman continued.
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said she would caution against such a penalty, as most poll workers are retired volunteers. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, asked if the amendment would include a fiscal note to cover the incarceration of senior citizens in Wyoming.
Rep. Dan Zwonitizer, R-Cheyenne, said the proposed penalty does fit with other punishable election-related offenses, including unlawful opening of a ballot box or unlawful possession of a key.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said he supported the amendment, asking what reason there was to not include a felony penalty in the legislation.
“This conversation is very concerning to me,” Gray said. “These are really serious violations. Tampering with these elections, which we heard yesterday wouldn’t happen, wasn’t going to happen, if it is not going to happen, what is the problem with putting in a serious, felony violation if there is tampering or other mischief with these ballots?”