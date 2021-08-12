The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by more than 200 on Wednesday, according to Department of Health figures.
Figures from the department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state recorded 200 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 56 new probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 28 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 1,891 active cases, an increase of 228 from Tuesday.
Of the active cases, 671 involved the Delta variant of the coronavirus, also known as the B.1.617.2 variant.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 442; Natrona County had 263; Campbell County had 199; Uinta County had 132; Teton had 97; Fremont had 93; Sheridan had 91; Albany had 86; Sweetwater had 77; Park had 75; Carbon had 69; Converse had 57; Lincoln had 48; Platte had 32; Goshen had 27; Big Horn had 24; Johnson and Sublette had 14; Washakie and Weston had 13; Hot Springs had 10; Niobrara had nine and Crook had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties on Wednesday. The largest number of new cases, 52, was found in Laramie County. Sheridan County followed with 15.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 67,582 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 64,898 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by three, from 102 to 99, statewide on Wednesday. Both the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper reported treating 23 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday.