Wyoming snowpack and hydrological conditions — especially for several basins east of the continental divide — are very similar to those in drought years 2012 and 2013, according to Wyoming’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“Spring runoff volumes during those water years were the lowest in the past decade,” Jim Fahey, Wyoming NRCS hydrologist out of Casper said on Friday.
Wyoming recorded the driest June in 1895-2012 history in 2012, according to NOAA. Carbon County is currently classified as being in a moderate to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, and as spring nears, Wyoming is sitting at slightly below average for snowpack for this time of year. In early March, there were no significant gains or losses in snowpack across major basins in Wyoming, with very minimal amounts of new mountain snow expected.
“A lot of years, we come into spring with this kind of snowpack,” Carbon County Commissioner Byron Barkhurst said. “A lot of times we will get some spring snow, and a lot of times that spring snow is heavy in moisture content, which is important.”
Statewide snowpack, or snow water equivalent, remained at 94% of median, which is still slightly below average for this time of year. January reports by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that most rivers in Wyoming will be at below-average levels this spring, even estimating that the North Platte River would be at less than half of its average where it enters the Nebraska Panhandle.
In late February, there was minimal improvement in the spring runoff projections for the Upper North Platte Basin from near average to slightly above average snow/precipitation, according to Fahey.
Agriculture is one of the largest users of the nation’s surface water and groundwater, with irrigation being the greatest use, according to the NRCS. In 2000, almost 34 percent of the water withdrawn from surface water and groundwater was used in irrigated agriculture, and in arid and semi-arid areas, crop production depends almost entirely on irrigation.
In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Mark Gordon emphasized the importance of a robust agricultural industry in the post-COVID-19 era.
“Agriculture will play an ever-more significant role in our economic revival,” Gordon said. “The experience of this last year has laid bare the food insecurity that plagues our entire nation. Wyoming, I am sorry to say, is not immune to those issues.”
In addition to low water, there are other challenges in facing rural agricultural producers today, Barkhurst said. COVID-19 initially resulted in a crash of live cattle prices that harmed the producers, but even before that the USDA opened the U.S. market to beef from Chile, Argentina and Brazil for the first time in over a decade.
“What is interesting is that the price of the beef in the store went up (during COVID-19), but the producers have been paid between 30 and 40% less for their cattle this year than years prior,” Barkhurst said. “And in 2015, it dropped the cattle prices 50%. The calves went $1,700 a head to $800 a head. They have not really ever recovered.”
Barkhurst said he doesn’t have the solution, but said that in a dry year that has also included a global pandemic, it is important to lean on each other.
“My message is that the way we weather the storm is this community working together like a beehive,” he said. “It is really about leaning on each other and lifting where we stand, and I’m really concerned about agriculture.”
His own parents began raising bison as an adaptation to the changing times in 2017, but even those prices have fallen.
“In just three short years, they’ve lost 50% of the value even in the bison industry,” he said.
His parents have the bison butchered at a federally inspected packing plant, and have created partnerships with local restaurants like Saratoga’s Firewater to bring the farm-to-table idea to local residents and tourists.
“It is kind of exciting to see that kind of community working together idea, that we are all in it together,” Barkhurst said. “And it is neat for (Firewater owner) Danny (Burau), who likes that farm-to-table idea. He can tell his clients that seven miles out, this is where your meat comes from.”