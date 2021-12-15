Southeast Wyoming’s outdoor recreation opportunities are vast and varied, as are the agencies and organizations that have an interest in them.
Now those groups want to work more closely together, led by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.
On Thursday, the Great Divide Outdoor Recreation Collaborative met in Laramie, bringing together two dozen representatives of land management agencies, recreation interest groups, state agencies, tourism groups and recreationists from Albany, Laramie and Carbon counties.
Another five collaboratives are operating in other parts of the state, each with the aim of identifying areas where they can work together to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities in their regions.
The idea grew out of former Gov. Matt Mead’s 2017 Outdoor Recreation Task Force, which developed policy recommendations for growing the state’s $4.5 billion outdoor recreation industry.
Brynn Hirschman, an outdoor recreation coordinator for the Office of Outdoor Recreation, said other collaboratives have worked on developing community trails, climbing opportunities, cycling destinations, infrastructure improvements and volunteer opportunities.
In brainstorming issues and ideas for southeast Wyoming, she mentioned projects such as improving winter recreation parking in the Snowy Range, expanding volunteer opportunities locally and educating visitors about responsible recreation, among others.
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., said she’d like to see an inclusive effort to promote the variety of recreation opportunities in southeast Wyoming.
“I’d love for us to figure out how to suggest to visitors a weekend getaway adventure that has different opportunities to get people exploring all three counties in this collaborative area,” she said.
Thanks to collaborations with Laramie BikeNet and other groups, the Pilot Hill parcel boasts more than 30 miles of nonmotorized routes between the Laramie city limits and western boundary of the Pole Mountain Unit.
Meanwhile, the Laramie Ranger District is working on a new connector trail from the Pilot Hill parcel to the vicinity of Wyoming Highway 210.
“It’s going to add a tremendous number of miles of trails to this region,” Brown Mathews said.
The Laramie Ranger District is still developing its Pole Mountain Gateways Project as well, which includes a collaborative component with its neighbors to the east and west.
“That Gateways Project is a very integrated project with our neighbors — Pilot Hill to the west and Curt Gowdy State Park and Laramie County to the east,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos. “A big portion of that project will be how we are managing across boundaries.”
Domenic Bravo, president and CEO of Visit Cheyenne, said he’d love to see a trail network that connects Laramie and Cheyenne across multiple jurisdictions.
“As long as we’re being thoughtful in our approach and thinking about connectivity in all of our plans, hopefully something like that can come to fruition,” he said.
Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero agreed that the collaboration would work best if groups focused on what they share rather than where their boundaries are.
“I’m a big believer in our shared stewardship and breaking down boundaries,” he said. “I think we’re all here for the same reason.”
The Great Divide Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, whose name at this point is tentative, is set to meet again in February. Members of the public are welcome to attend, and there will be a designated time for public comment at the end of each meeting.
Visit wyorec.com for more information.