The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in a limited unveiling and showcasing of its new C-130 flight simulator during a luncheon Friday at the Air Guard base.
The MAC invited civic leaders and members of the community to experience the top-of-the-line C-130 simulator that Guard pilots will use to supplement their in-air training. The simulator is the most advanced of its kind and the first to be readily available to the Air Guard west of the Mississippi River.
For this reason, the simulator will serve as a regional training center for other Guard units to satisfy their annual flight requirements. The other obvious advantage is that the simulator increases the Guard’s ability to train.
“Airmen of the 153rd (Airlift Wing), if they’re not able to fly in a real airplane, whether it’s weather cancel, maintenance issue, issue of aircraft availability or they’re out somewhere on a mission, we’re still going to be able to train our air crew, no matter what,” said Col. Jeremy Schaad, vice wing commander.
The simulator replicates the cockpit of a C-130H, a relatively older model of the C-130, down to every switch and knob. Small groups of civilians were allowed to enter the simulator and view a demonstration on how it operates.
During the demonstration, pilots went through routine landing scenarios, flying through simulated mountains to the west of Colorado Springs. The simulator can replicate several other areas, but this one was chosen because it offered the most engaging landscape.
Pilots demonstrating the simulator, who are restricted from going on the record by name, not only said it was fun to fly, but that it was surprisingly immersive, closely replicating the weight of flying a real C-130.
“The technology that exists now makes it possible for these engineers that build these simulators to make them so they perfectly emulate the airplane, to the point of even vibration and turbulence,” Schaad said. “If you put the controller in abruptly on landing, you’re gonna feel that, just like in the real airplane.”
But a simulator, no matter how high-tech, cannot replace actual in-air flight training. Where the simulator does have a leg up is in training for extreme situations that would not be safe, practical or cost-effective to recreate.
“We can do things in the simulator to refine or enhance skills we can’t do in the airplane, and certainly the emergency procedures that we go through that we just don’t want to put an airplane in that condition for safety reasons,” said Col. T.J. Gagnon, operations group commander. “It creates a safe environment to train those skills.”
This simulator can accurately create disaster scenarios, from engine failure to damaged flaps. Pilots can now prepare for these life-or-death situations with hands-on training without putting themselves in harm’s way.
The simulator also reduces taxpayer cost. Every in-air training session costs about $9,000 per hour due to required maintenance on the planes. A training session in the C-130 simulator costs about $900.
When the simulator is fully functional in October, it will be open for air crew members to utilize at their disposal. If a crew member is struggling in a particular area, they could more readily schedule to go over it with an instructor to improve.
Before the existence of this simulator, Guard members would have to take a yearly trip to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, in order to satisfy the simulator requirements in their flight certification. A course is usually three eight-hour days, and covers everything from academics, systems of an airplane and emergencies, in addition to a practical test.
“You’ll have a crew come in from out of town, they get here usually the evening prior, and they start class again the next day, and they do that three days in a row and then travel home,” Schaad said. “It was kind of designed around that three-day block on just a rolling schedule.”
Now this can be done without leaving the Capital City, in addition to providing surrounding bases in the region with training technology. The Montana Air National Guard, Nevada Air National Guard and Colorado Air National Guard are some of the bases that will utilize it.
Bringing in surrounding Guard members for three days at a time creates an added benefit for the city of Cheyenne. Having Air Guard members regularly visit the city for training has the potential to stimulate the economy that much more.
“We’re going to be supporting seven bases, so that means there’s gonna be a lot of folks coming to Cheyenne to get training, which is going to be great for downtown,” said Mayor Patrick Collins, who was in attendance Friday. “Getting people to come to restaurants, staying in the hotels and doing that kind of thing. It’s gonna have an economic impact.
“But really, the most important thing is the impact it has for the men and women of the 153rd.”
The simulator will now close down until October to undergo a software update. The update will mimic the new engines, eight propeller system and flight management system that much of the Guard’s C-130 fleet has already been upgraded to.