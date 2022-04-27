There’s a reason for the saying “busy as a bee.” That’s because these members of the insect world keep very active in their quest to collect pollen and create the next generation of bees.
An opportunity to learn much more about bees is offered by a collaboration of the Biodiversity Institute at the University of Wyoming, the Albany County Public Library and Wyoming PBS. The Bee Jubilee is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 1 at the Berry Center on the UW campus.
Dorothy Tuthill, assistant director of the Biodiversity Institute, said this is the first time for this event that features a viewing of the PBS film “My Garden of a Thousand Bees.”
“The film is stunning, and watching it on the large screen at the Berry Center will really enhance the experience,” Tuthill said. “The photography is fabulous.”
Most people likely picture honey bees when thinking of bees. Honey bees are non-native and were brought to the Americas by early European settlers for their beeswax and honey. They are very social and live in hives.
By contrast, our “wild” bees tend to live solitary lives and create nests in holes. These can be on the ground, in old wood or even in rock. Discovering the habits and world of bees is no easy feat since they tend to fly off when researchers get too close.
It took acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn considerable effort and adaptation to figure out how to film bees going about their normal lives. He had the time, though, and no place to go except his own yard in Bristol, England. It was the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of traveling around the globe to film wildlife, he headed to his own urban backyard.
In his rather wild-looking garden, Dohrn found it difficult to get close to the bees. They seemed particularly alert and wary of his approaches. So, he forged unique lenses at his kitchen table.
Once he figured out how to film them, he catalogued more than 60 bee species just in his own garden. These ranged from large bumblebees to mosquito-sized scissor bees.
With his attention to detail, Dohrn named a few distinctive individual bees. He even became somewhat attached to a leafcutter bee he named Nicky (because of a nick in her wing).
Not only is the photography in the film amazing, it also goes into the life of bees. It will keep the interest of viewers of all ages; even youngsters will be enthralled.
After the film, a panel of bee experts will take questions from the audience. Tuthill said the panelists are UW graduate students with two focused on native bees and one on the non-native honey bee.
Moderator is Laramie High School student Tresize Tronstad, daughter ofLusha Tronstad, invertebrate zoology program manager for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
“Bring all your bee questions,” Tuthill said. “The three bee specialists offer a wealth of knowledge and are ready to answer your questions.”
Following the panel, participants can enjoy bee-related activities. One likely to attract all ages is the construction of a bee hotel. Tuthill explains this type of “hotel” is a series of holes in recycled lumber.
“Holes are a big thing with bees,” Dohrn says in the film. “They can’t seem to pass one by without having to check it out.”
Another activity that goes through the summer is the planting of wildflowers to attract bees. While the seeds can be planted in an individual’s yard, there is also the opportunity to plant them in a garden at the Albany County Public Library. Journals will be given out to those who want to keep a record of the plants’ progress through the summer.
Members of the Laramie Garden Club will be on hand to provide recommendations on what to grow to attract pollinators. There will even be insects on display where the various species of bees can be viewed without the risk of getting stung.
This is a great opportunity for residents of all ages to learn about and appreciate these insects that buzz from flower to flower all summer.
If you go:
What: Bee Jubilee
When: 1 p.m. May 1
Where: University of Wyoming Berry Center on Campus
Cost: Free
Event schedule
1 p.m.: Film screening of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees”
2 p.m.: Q&A with University of Wyoming graduate students specializing in bumble bees, honey bees and pollination
Learning stations and crafts