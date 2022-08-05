CASPER — Here is Bob Brechtel, standing on the sidewalk protesting outside an abortion clinic that plans to open in Casper later this year. He’s been here every Thursday afternoon, usually holding signs that say “Remember the Unborn” or “Pray to End Abortion,” since the clinic was announced in April.

Brechtel is adamantly, visibly, steadfastly against abortion. He’s been vocal about that fact for decades.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus