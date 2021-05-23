Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for light, high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Maintain caution if traveling in a light, high profile vehicle, including camper trailers and tractors. &&