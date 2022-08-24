Lawsuit alleges discrimination at Sheridan store
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming earlier this month alleges employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Sheridan Albertsons store.
According to court documents, the plaintiff, Julie Watters, 57, started working at the Sheridan Albertsons store in August 2006 and remained an employee there for more than 15 years, eventually attaining the role of deli department supervisor at the store.
In 2020, Watters was diagnosed with a disability that required her to use oxygen during the day while at work, and she requested reasonable accommodation to use oxygen while working, the plaintiff’s complaint states.
Despite meeting with her supervisors and continuing to request accommodations, store leadership eventually indicated the only accommodation available to Watters was use of oxygen in her car during breaks from work.
In addition to the store’s alleged refusal to allow Watters to use oxygen at work when necessary, the plaintiff’s complaint also indicates store officials repeatedly mocked Watters’ condition, calling her a slow, weak and lazy old woman due to her lack of oxygen.
Watters claims Albertsons’ treatment of her and response to her disability was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
In addition to requiring accessibility accommodations, the ADA also protects disabled people — or people with a physical or mental impairment that limits one or more life activities — from employment discrimination.
Albertsons has not yet filed an answer to the complaint, despite court documents including a summons to the civil action. District court procedure requires the company respond to the plaintiff’s complaint within 21 days of service or a judgment will be entered against Albertsons.
Albertsons corporate officials did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ requests for comment on the lawsuit.
Longtime Wyoming journalist Jim Angell dies
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Lifelong journalist Jim Angell died Aug. 17 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. He was 64.
Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents, Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, wheat farmers in Walla Walla, Wash. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington State University in 1981.
Angell worked as a reporter at the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Wash., for several years before moving to Cheyenne in 1985 to take a job with The Associated Press, where he worked until 1998.
He began dating Mary Shannon, then a reporter for the Wyoming Eagle, during the 1989 Wyoming legislative session, and the two were married May 5, 1990. Their daughter Amanda was born in 1997.
Angell became executive director of the Wyoming Press Association in 1998. A stalwart champion of government transparency, he lobbied the Legislature to ensure open government and educated reporters and elected officials on Wyoming’s open meetings and public records law. In 2019, he received from the WPA the Milton Chilcott Award for his “extraordinary efforts to defend access to public information.”
As WPA director, Angell planned conventions for the state’s newspaper people. He not only scheduled workshops and social functions, but also wrapped up each convention by leading a jam session with his fellow journalists, encouraging everyone to sing along until late into the night.
In 2017, the Angells formed the Wyoming News Exchange, a cooperative service for the state’s newspapers that continues today.
Following his retirement from the WPA in 2018, Angell helped to found the Cowboy State Daily, an online news source, in 2019 and worked as its managing editor until his illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by Jeff “Kong” Shields of Walla Walla, Wash., a close family friend whom Angell considered a brother. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be held in Cheyenne the first part of November. When finalized, details will be posted on schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wyoming Press Association Foundation at 2121 Evans Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Search for next Cam-plex GM continues
GILLETTE (WNE) – More than 60 people have applied for the open general manager position at Cam-plex.
The Campbell County Public Land Board will review the applications as the search for the next head of the event facility continues.
With the Aug. 1 application deadline passed, the candidates will be vetted to ensure they meet all qualifications before making their way to land board members later this month.
“This is a common HR procedure and will preserve the integrity of the applications for both transparency and provide a fair platform for all of the applicants,” said Charlene Camblin, a land board member on the search committee.
Land board members will review the filtered pool of candidates together at the end of the month. They will use scorecards to rate applications on different criteria. Virtual interviews with select candidates will follow, then in-person interviews after that.
A management company may be chosen to lead Cam-plex, rather than one of the 60-plus applicants.
Those companies will give presentations to the land board in October or November.
As of early July, the land board had been in contact with two management groups, including Oak View Group and ASM Global.
Last month, the search committee set an “aggressive” goal of hiring the next Cam-plex GM in September. The updated timelines have interviews and management company presentations carrying on past that goal and later into the fall.
Renae Keuck, Cam-plex director of finances, took on the interim general manager role when former general manager Jeff Esposito resigned in May for a different job out-of-state.
Sweetwater Downs kicks off 2022 horse racing season
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20.
Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and jockeys from all over the western United States.
The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.
“We are looking forward to offering a variety of memorable events for racegoers — from serious racing fans to those seeking family-friendly activities,” said Sweetwater Downs General Manager Eugene Joyce. “And we are especially proud that this year our partners have committed to a $1 million investment to improve the facilities at Sweetwater for all to enjoy.
Now, a day at the races truly means excitement and entertainment for everyone,” Joyce continued. “There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the horses and jockeys up close and cheering them on to the finish line.”
Fans will be able to wager on up to 9 races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival.
Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.
The 12th season of live horse racing begins Saturday, Aug. 20, and extends through Sunday October 2.
Race fans unable to attend live racing in person can place bets at any Horse Palace location and enjoy the latest game additions where a nearly $800,000 jackpot was recently won.
The nine locations include two in Casper, two in Cheyenne and one in Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
For more information on live racing at Sweetwater Downs, visit wyominghorseracingdata.com.
Former Sheridan city employee arrested for felony theft
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials took former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman, 53, into custody Aug. 11 for felony theft of city property.
Court documents allege Hirschman took 949 pounds of brass scrap metal belonging to the city without authorization; transported it to Billings in his personal vehicle on three separate occasions from July 2020 to March 2022; and sold it for $1,543, a sum he did not repay to the city.
Hirschman allegedly used the proceeds to purchase steaks and brats for team-building lunches for his staff and refuel his truck for a fishing trip.
The alleged crime, theft in excess of $1,000, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The Sheridan Police Department conducted an investigation into Hirschman’s behavior at the behest of the city, after City Administrator Stuart McRae received allegations of misconduct. Hirschman has not been a city employee since June, McRae said.
Salvageable scrap metal received by the city’s utilities workers belongs to the rate payors, or those who pay for the city’s utility services, McRae explained. The metal is then turned into recycling centers, and the funds recouped are returned exclusively to the utilities department budget.
According to court documents, Hirschman was supposed to deposit city-owned scrap metal at a recycling center in Sheridan, with all credit for the metal due to the city. But that’s not what happened.
“Hirschman stated essentially that he knew the brass was property of the city of Sheridan and…he sold the brass in Billings so he could receive cash,” wrote SPD Cpt. Tom Ringley in the affidavit of probable cause for Hirschman’s arrest.
Two men die in crash south of Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash southwest of Wright late Aug. 13.
At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man from Oklahoma was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 south on Highway 387 near Clarkelen Road when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old man from Utah, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Jeremy Beck.
The Toyota came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound roadway and shoulder. The F-150 traveled off the road, crossed a driveway and came to a stop on its roof.
The truck’s driver, Michael Brasch, was fully ejected and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Camry, Christopher Czech, also died from injuries he received during the crash.
Czech was wearing a seatbelt, while Brasch was not, Beck said.
A red Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the Camry, was hit by debris from the collision and came to a stop on the northbound shoulder of Highway 387. No one in the Nissan was hurt, Beck said.
Monday morning, Beck said Highway Patrol was still investigating to determine a contributing factor. At the time of the crash, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.
So far this year, there have been 70 deaths on Wyoming’s highways, which is right in line with the last two years. In 2021, there were 71 fatalities through mid-August, while 2020 had 75.
Nearly 5K gallons of fuel spills in Yellowstone
JACKSON (WNE) — After the driver of a tanker truck lost control, the rig rolled and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons of unleaded gasoline in Yellowstone National Park early Friday.
The accident happened near mile marker 16 on Highway 191, which runs through the western side of Yellowstone near the Montana-Wyoming border, according to a park news release.
The release said it was unknown if any of the fuel had spilled into nearby Grayling Creek, which flows from the Gallatin Mountains into Hebgen Lake.
National Park Service crews responded immediately, the release said, and cleanup efforts are ongoing. No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation, the park release said. For up-to-date road information, visit Go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up for mobile Yellowstone road alerts by texting “82190” to 888-777.