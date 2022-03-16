Lummis, Barrasso support postal reform
PINEDALE (WNE) – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis released statements earlier last week supporting bipartisan postal reform legislation.
The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 passed in the Senate by a 79 to 19 vote on Tuesday.
“While this reform bill is far from perfect, it gives USPS the resources it needs to keep our post offices open and operating at full speed,” Sen. Barrasso said.
Sen. Lummis also said it’s far from perfect but said it was the better alternative to a bailout.
“People across Wyoming, especially our most rural residents, rely on the postal service for everyday necessities, and I’m confident that this bill will address some of the challenges they have been facing, particularly in terms of reliability and speed of service,” Sen. Lummis said.
Key provisions in the bill include: Required six-day delivery, elimination of retiree health-care pre-funding mandate, non-postal services like hunting and fishing licenses, rural newspaper sustainability and requiring an integrated network for parcel and package delivery.
Land Board makes $405K capital request ahead of National High School Finals Rodeo
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Land Board has asked the city and county for extra dollars to cover a few immediate replacements and repairs before it hosts the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.
During a joint meeting Thursday night, land board members asked $405,500, split between its funding entities, the city and the county, during the current fiscal year, which runs through June.
The figure was reached by compiling estimates for maintaining its radio inventory, buying new refrigerators and freezers, ticketing laptops and a Black Widow implement for rodeo arena ground work. The majority of the funding request comes from the cost of repainting East Pavilion, Morningside Park and the Wrangler Arena inside bathrooms as well as remodeling the Morningside Park ticket office and crow’s nest.
Land board chairman Darin Edmonds said the land board has its funds tied up as collateral for other ongoing projects at Cam-Plex, warranting the funding request.
City council members and county commissioners in attendance said each of their boards would discuss the funding request and aim for a decision one way or the other next week.
The National High School Finals Rodeo comes to Gillette on July 17. But in order to receive supplies in time and to make the necessary fixes, land board members are hoping for a decision soon.
The last time Cam-Plex hosted the high school finals back-to-back, in 2016-17, the facility netted almost $1 million between the two years, said Renae Keuck, Cam-Plex director of finance. The event also brings thousands of people into Gillette and has been an economic boon for the city in the past.
CFD warns: Don’t fall prey to scalpers
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Less than 24 hours after Cheyenne Frontier Days announced its 2022 Frontier Nights concert lineup, CFD officials warned people to beware of ticket scalpers.
Musicians on tap for the annual series of shows range from Wyoming-based artists Chancey Williams and Ian Munsick to top country music duo Brooks and Dunn, country/ rap/rock artist Kid Rock and rap/country musician Jelly Roll.
Scalping refers to the practice of buying event tickets, sometimes for face value, and then reselling them to consumers at an often significant markup.
CFD CEO Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the practice undermines the volunteer effort to keep the event less expensive than commercially organized concerts.
Last year, the average ticket to a Frontier Nights concert, which sometimes includes multiple bands, cost about $90, CFD data show. Hirsig estimated that’s about $45 less than an equivalent show that is organized by a for-profit venture.
The “many websites claiming they can sell you tickets for our night shows,” the organization said, are actually “doubling the ticket price and hoping to buy online at cfdrodeo.com and pass those tickets on.”
Because it can be hard for individuals buying tickets to easily determine that the website where they are purchasing them is a reseller and is not actually CFD, Hirsig said it has a hard time educating concertgoers so they don’t take part.
“People think we are selling those tickets to the scalpers, and we do everything we can to prevent” this, he said. “We have software in place with AXS, our ticket provider, to identify ticket scalpers and prevent them from buying.”
Rock Springs gets earful over chicken ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Rock Springs resident and chicken owner Mackenzie Bertagnolli is currently fighting to be able to keep her beloved pets, even with a city ordinance standing in her way.
Following a call made to animal control on March 1 and a visit made to her home, Bertagnolli was told that due to a city ordinance, she is not allowed to own chickens.
Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited states the following: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain within the city any horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, other domesticated livestock, chickens, ducks, geese or other domesticated fowl except where the property upon which the animal is to be kept or maintained is properly zoned for such use ...”
Bertagnolli said she was unaware of the ordinance prohibiting the ownership of chickens within city limits and addressed the city council recently to argue for a change in the ordinance.
Bertagnolli cited the health and cost benefits of chicken ownership. She also said many other towns and cities in Wyoming such as Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette allow residents to own chickens within the city limits.
Rock Springs City Councilor Keaton West said that the ordinance prohibiting chicken ownership passed in 2013 and the majority of the constituents he has spoken with want it to remain in place.
West said that there are several factors as to why people are opposed to allowing the ownership of chickens within the city limits.
“It’s things such as them being a nuisance and having to live next to them. People are also concerned about the mess and the potential of the chickens carrying disease,” he said.
Bertagnolli started a petition to change the ordinance, and as of March 9, it has over 500 signatures.
‘Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day’ celebrations set March 26
Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission have announced three celebrations for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on March 26.
The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.
All Wyoming veterans not thanked adequately, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War and other veterans are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks from a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of veterans and family members are also welcome to attend.
The first ceremony will commence in Green River at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St. The second ceremony will commence in Worland at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 44, 129 S. Seventh St. The final ceremony of the day will commence in Gillette at 3 p.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.
The ceremonies will feature remarks by Gov. Mark Gordon; Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the adjutant general of Wyoming; Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs, and other veterans and local officials.
Receiving lines will be formed so Wyoming residents can join the effort to thank our veterans.
Wyoming communities are also encouraged to host their own celebrations to honor Wyoming veterans who may not have been thanked for their service or welcomed home.