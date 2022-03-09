Pet skunk left behind after domestic fight
GILLETTE (WNE) — A pet skunk and a cat were left in a hotel room after officers responded to a domestic violence report at 6 a.m. Monday that involved a naked man and woman drunk and fighting.
Someone reported seeing the couple, identified as a 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, “naked, screaming and physically fighting” at Tower West Lodge, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
Neither were cooperative with police and both appeared drunk and under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were arrested for domestic battery. During the investigation, a meth pipe was seen inside their room.
No other controlled substances were found, but officers did find a pet skunk and cat that needed a place to go. Animal Control later arrived and retrieved the two pets.
The woman was additionally charged with interference after falsely identifying herself multiple times, Alger said.
‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ to feature Laramie restaurants next 2 weeks
LARAMIE (WNE) — Going on 15 years and more than 400 episodes, the Food Network’s juggernaut “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” continues to hit viewers with just the right blend of creativity, funky flavors and a dash of host Guy Fieri’s trademark cheesiness.
While the unique Laramie food scene isn’t anything new for locals, the rest of what Fieri likes to call his “Triple-D Nation” will get a taste of the new West next week.
That’s when Episode 4 of Season 35 premiers at 7 p.m. and includes the Gem City in a show titled “From Appetizers to Dessert.” Foodnetwork.com has posted its upcoming “Triple D” lineup, which features Laramie on Friday and again the next week on March 18.
While which local eatery will be featured Friday hasn’t been announced, the network says Fieri and his crew will showcase “an old-school café (that) is loadin’ up the bomb green-chili burritos and serving stellar scratch-made pie.”
The next week, Laramie again will be front-and-center in an episode titled “Getting’ Funky in Flavortown.”
“In Laramie, Wyo., a righteous restaurant-bar is pilin’ up their nachos and putting a special pop in their burgers,” according to Foodnetwork.com. “Plus, a longtime spot is cookin’ up a vegetarian spin on both meatloaf and a banh mi sandwich.”
Man charged after exposing himself multiple times in Walmart
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man was arrested at Walmart Sunday night after allegedly exposing himself to a child and other shoppers in several aisles and departments of the store.
He has been charged with felony third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency, according to court documents.
His name was not released. The Sheriff’s Office arrest log identified him as 40 years old.
The investigation began when police were called to Walmart around 7 p.m. for the report of a man exposing and touching himself inside of the store near customers. The suspect was found with Walmart loss prevention employees and “visibly shaking” as they searched through the security footage from the store, according to the court documents.
Employees found a video of the man in the electronics department with himself exposed. Multiple witnesses also claimed to have encountered the man who was exposed and touching himself in several areas inside the store.
According to court documents, one woman said that while in the chips aisle, she saw the man about 5 feet away with his hands near his groin making eye contact with her. She then went to find her husband, who found the man nearby sitting on a bench and touching himself. Another woman said she was with her young son when they saw him in the toy aisle; he was exposed, close to and facing her son. She got her son and left the aisle to call the police.
A store employee tracked him down in the electronics department where she saw him exposed.
The store found video footage of the man exposed in the electronics department but could not find the other incidents because of the lack of camera coverage in those aisles.
Amendment would help gun manufacturers
CODY (WNE) — Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) successfully added an amendment to the House budget bill last week in Cheyenne that aims to protect local gun manufacturers.
It comes in response to an issue of Cody manufacturer Big Horn Armory being blocked from Shop Wyoming because the program uses a payment gateway that does not allow firearm sales.
“This is really an embarrassment is what it comes down to,” she said last Thursday on the House floor. “We are a firearm-friendly state and we advertise ourselves as a firearm-friendly state, and this is an industry that is thriving.”
The amendment states that any payment processor utilized by the Shop Wyoming program must be compliant with 9 W.S. 13-10-302(a), a law that prohibits financial institutions and payment processors in Wyoming from discriminating against firearms businesses that support or are “engaged in the lawful commerce of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition products.”
There is also a mirror amendment on the Senate’s budget bill.
“Rachel Rodriguez-Williams is someone I greatly respect,” said Greg Buchel, president of Big Horn Armory. “She has integrity and is much about following the law.”
Big Horn Armory is known for its big bore rifles, including .50 caliber lever action and AR-style rifles.
The Shop Wyoming program is part of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and funded through a cooperative agreement with U.S. Small Business Administration funds appropriated by Congress through the CARES Act to assist businesses in recovering from the negative effects of COVID.
Man gets 71-85 years for sex crimes
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexual assault and sexual abuse.
John Mills, 45, was sentenced to 71 to 85 years in prison Tuesday for three counts of first-degree sexual assault, six counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of sexual battery.
Mills, who was found guilty of these crimes in a November jury trial, maintained his innocence when he was sentenced in District Court. He had been accused of sexually abusing two girls in Gillette over several years.
The girls said they were paid by Mills, usually $200, because he knew they were destitute. Their mother joked with them about it and called having sex with Mills “the bank of John Mills,” according to an affidavit. The mother was acquitted of all charges against her during a jury trial.
Mills was sentenced to 35 to 40 years in prison for the first-degree sexual assaults and a consecutive sentence of 36 to 45 years in prison for the third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Deputy County Attorney Nathan Henkes said the crimes Mills was found guilty of are “as grotesque and offensive” as a crime can be.
Mills’ attorney, Joanne Zook, said Mills was acquitted of 12 of the 22 charges he originally faced; she suggested he may not be guilty of the remaining charges.
Mills befriended two girls, sending them messages, asking to see them and occasionally buying them presents, according to court documents.
In the summer of 2014, one girl met with him because some bill needed to be paid and he forced her to have sex while his pickup was going through an automatic car wash.
He also was accused of sexually abusing the girls at his home, sometimes forcing them to use drugs.