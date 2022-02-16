WHP: Speed a factor in fatal I-80 crash
A 49-year-old California man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 east of Laramie on Friday.
Mario Lopez Pizana was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado westbound at 9:34 a.m. when he crashed at about milepost 326 east of Laramie, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. He lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and overturned.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, along with slick conditions because of snowfall at the time, the report says.
Lopez Pizana was wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover, but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, the WHP reports. Two passengers in the Silverado, ages 22 and 26, also were wearing seat belts and were not hurt.
This was the sixth fatality on Wyoming roadways so far in 2022 compared to 14 by this time in 2021, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019.
Police warn against toy guns in public
LARAMIE (WNE) — A recent TikTok challenge gone awry has prompted the Laramie Police Department to remind people about the local rules of using airsoft guns and other toy projectiles in public.
Over the past few weeks, the LPD has responded to calls of kids shooting passersby with Orbeez guns, said department spokesperson Ryan Thompson.
The toys, which run anywhere from $50 to $130 on Amazon, project small balls of gel known as Orbeez, a popular toy used for anything from spa treatments to crafting.
City ordinance prohibits the use of slingshots, catapults, spring or air guns within city limits, unless permitted for special situations like Boy Scout or 4-H activities.
The law states that anyone using these types of toy weapons on private property should be 18 or older, but the chances of law enforcement getting involved with a minor using an airsoft toy in private is very low, Thompson said.
Issues start to arise when the games happen in public and people not involved are hit with projectiles.
While conflicts over the Orbeez guns in Laramie have been minor, two children in Vernal, Utah, are facing charges. They’re suspected of shooting at people from a moving vehicle.
B-T Forest eyes closing antler hunt loophole
JACKSON (WNE) — Bridger-Teton National Forest officials are considering changing the opening hour when people can begin to hunt for antlers on the east end of the National Elk Refuge to 6 a.m. May 1, six hours later than in past years.
The proposal would close a loophole that has allowed people to head out onto forest lands a few hours ahead of when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has allowed people to pick up antlers.
In 2021, the national forest and state wildlife agency temporarily aligned the timing, hoping to avoid the lawlessness of 2020 when the Bridger-Teton opened at midnight and Game and Fish authorized pickup starting at noon. While some people got out early that year and rode past sheds they couldn’t legally pick up, others ignored the rules, picking antlers up early. Some shed hunters said they witnessed multiple fistfights.
Linda Merigliano, recreation program manager for the Bridger-Teton’s Jackson District, said lifting winter wildlife closures just east of the refuge at midnight April 30 has caused problems.
They’ve included “people tromping around in the middle of the night, running into bears, really bad weather conditions, hypothermia, people trying to cross rivers with horses and being swept away,” she said.
The Bridger-Teton is now hoping to clear up confusion and formalize the change that was made under a temporary order in 2021.
EWC struggles with salaries
TORRINGTON (WNE) – In the midst of a new semester and five new hires at Eastern Wyoming College, Director of Human Resources Holly Lara announced her resignation at the school’s board of trustees meeting on Feb. 8.
Lara’s resignation comes after more than a decade at EWC. Hers is hardly the first at the school. Like many employers, the school has struggled in the past year to keep staff on board. Just recently, the trustees voted to raise wages for cooks and custodians for the first time in 10 years to compete more adequately with other employers such as Goshen County School District No. 1 and McDonald’s.
EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers — who is also resigning from her position effective June 1 — has repeatedly said that EWC is not the only school struggling to keep staff and faculty on board. Faculty Senate President Kelly Strampe came before the board to express the concerns of many faculty members in feeling underpaid. With 17 full-time positions currently open, faculty are taking on more than what they feel they are compensated for.
Strampe said she herself has not seen a raise in the 11 years she has taught at EWC.
Travers suggested finding a way to increase satisfaction among faculty “short of money.” As she has in the past, she referenced the upcoming legislative session where she will be present to lobby for more funding.
Strampe said she wasn’t sure faculty are willing to wait on the legislature much longer. “People are here to make a living,” Strampe said. “The money is really what people are looking for at this time.”