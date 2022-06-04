Men charged with hiding fugitive in kidnap case
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were charged for allegedly trying to hide a fugitive who was in Gillette and wanted on a kidnapping warrant out of Alaska.
Joshua L. Richardson, 26, and Clayton R. Salyer, 21, were each bound over to District Court May 19 after Circuit Judge Lynda Bush found probable cause to charge them each with one count of felony accessory after the fact, according to court documents.
Autumn Wilson, 28, was arrested April 19 when she was found hiding behind a residence that Richardson and Salyer had denied Sheriff’s Office deputies entry inside of.
Wilson was wanted for a kidnapping charge out of Alaska after she allegedly took her 2-year-old daughter, who she did not have custody of, and fled Alaska earlier this spring, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement earlier this month.
The 2-year-old was not with Wilson at the time of her arrest.
The Gillette Police Department helped U.S. marshals find the missing 2-year-old in Gillette on May 6.
Wilson was found after deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. April 19 to a report of two people who were drunk and claiming they were fugitives wanted in Alaska.
Woman charged in 2021 fatal wreck
CODY (WNE) — A Cody woman who drove into a local motorcyclist on the South Fork last July has now been charged with negligent homicide in the man’s death.
Megan McCann was charged and ordered to appear June 9 on the misdemeanor charge. She faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine if found guilty.
Daniel Tudor of Cody, 61, was killed in the crash after being rear-ended on WYO 291.
According to the accident report, McCann, then 18, was driving west into the sun on the highway in her Mazda 3.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Hardesty said in an affidavit that McCann told him the sun was in her eyes and she did not see the motorcycle stopped to make a left turn.
“Witnesses stated that the Mazda had passed several cars that were traveling the speed limit prior to the crash,” Hardesty wrote. “The Mazda struck the motorcycle in the back causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle and landing in the eastbound lane.”
Tudor was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. McCann was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
Hospital OKs tunnel to senior community
JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Health is building a tunnel from Sage Living to its main hospital terminal. Although the two buildings are only a parking lot apart, hospital CEO David Robertson said it is “unsafe” to move patients that distance, especially in winter.
“The hill down is a greater than 10% grade. We have already had two employees injured transporting patients that have been out on workers’ comp claims,” Robertson said. “This would eliminate that issue.”
The hospital board approved $5.64 million for the project at its monthly meeting last Thursday. Robertson told trustees there’s a sense of urgency to break ground because the ground the tunnel is slated for is already bare. The proposed site sits under the recently demolished Living Center building, which will soon be paved over for additional parking.
The tunnel was part of the original scope for Sage Living, which was publicly supported by a $17 million Specific Purpose Excise Tax, but was too expensive at the time of construction. By waiting for the Living Center to be demolished, the tunnel is now estimated to be about 40% cheaper to build. It’s also half as long, thanks to some redesigning.
Originally it was going to be a “materials distribution corridor,” Robertson said. Now, the tunnel’s primary purpose is patient transport.
People in the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation program, which is housed in the Sage Living building, travel to the hospital multiple times per week. Seniors from Sage Living travel monthly.
Experimental plane crashes into storage unit
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A single-engine experimental plane crashed at around 8 a.m. Monday into a storage unit on Crook Avenue, near Nationway.
The crash appeared to have caused a relatively small blaze that was extinguished within about half an hour. Besides the pilot, there were no other fatalities.
The pilot of the aircraft, which federal air authorities described as an Express 2000 RG, was its sole occupant. The person, who authorities did not identify by name, has died, according to an update the Cheyenne Police Department distributed by email at around 1 p.m. Monday.
The individual was an adult male, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said by phone Monday afternoon.
“No further injuries have been reported,” according to the police department’s news release.
The airplane had taken off from Cheyenne Regional Airport and was headed to Texas, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.
Coroner Rebecca Reid said in a brief phone interview that it might take a few days to get a positive identification of the pilot.
When the plane crashed, Cheyenne Storage was closed to customers, a co-owner said by phone Monday afternoon; she would not provide her name.
Both the FAA and the NTSB will investigate the incident, an FAA spokesperson wrote in an email to the WTE. In approximately 15 business days, the NTSB will release a preliminary report on the crash, Gabris said.
A final report, with an analysis and suggesting a probable cause of the crash, will be released within a year or two, the spokeswoman estimated.
Man guilty on 21 counts of sexual assault of minor
DOUGLAS (WNE) — After a shortened trial and quick deliberation, a Converse County jury last Thursday found Leon V. Freer guilty of 21 of the 27 felonies he was charged with relating to sexual assault of a minor and creation of child pornography.
Freer remains in jail awaiting sentencing after Judge Scott Peasley ordered a pre-sentence investigation. He has not set a sentencing date yet.
The trial began May 23 with jury selection and had been scheduled to last through Friday evening, but wrapped up Thursday, May 26, and the jury returned the verdict by that evening.
The jury determined Freer sexually assaulted the unidentified victim or victims who were under the age of 16 and 17 at the time between early 2019 and early 2021, with most in 2020.
Freer was found guilty of 18 counts of first, second and third degree sexual abuse of a minor, two charges of sexual exploitation of a child and one charge of voyeurism.
He faces up to five years in prison for the voyeurism conviction; 12 years for child exploitation (creation of pornography); 20 years each for some of the sexual assault charges; and 50 years for others.
Rock Springs group protests gun violence
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A group of Rock Springs residents stood on the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard on Saturday, protesting gun violence in wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
On May 14, 2022, ten people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket and just last week on May 24, 21 people – 19 children – were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.
Raif Nettik, the organizer of the protest, said “it’s tiring” seeing the pictures of the children who were gunned down on social media, and he couldn’t stay silent anymore.
“It’s exhausting to know that no legislative action has been done,” he said, referencing the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. “As of now, it doesn’t look like any action is going to be done in Texas either.”
Nettik and four others stood in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce where a flag was flying at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Their signs read “Make Murder More Difficult,” “No More Silence, End Gun Violence,” “Choose the 2nd Grader over the 2nd Amendment” and “Kids Need Homework, Not PTSD.”
Nettik, who said he is a gun owner, said there need to be background checks and holding periods before an individual can purchase a gun.
“I believe universal background checks can quite possibly point to mental health or whether they have any ties to organizations that may want to harm people,” he said.
Nettik said he has not discussed the issue with lawmakers at the state and national level and doesn’t believe he will.
“Reaching out to the senators and those currently in power wouldn’t do much,” he said.