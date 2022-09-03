State fights challenge of June oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to “protect the oil and gas industry.”
The state has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale.
Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
The coalition of advocacy groups allege that the Bureau’s lease sale violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).
In its opposition filings, Wyoming challenged the groups’ claims and asked the court to allow it to intervene because the state’s sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected if the lawsuit succeeds.
The state argues in both briefings that it has a legally protected economic interest in the outcome of this case, and the legal challenge threatens the state’s interest.
The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the state to more than $6 million in revenue.
Park County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect
POWELL (WNE) — A Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect who had charged the deputy with a gun Tuesday afternoon after fleeing down a canal road, according to a sheriff’s office release.
The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. and involved a suspect with an active warrant, the release said.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, at which time a pursuit ensued. The suspect attempted to flee down a canal road. He eventually stopped his vehicle,
exited with a firearm pointed at the deputy, and charged at the deputy, the release said.
The deputy was forced to engage the male with lethal force and shots were fired.
The suspect is deceased, and the deputy is uninjured.
The Division of Criminal Investigation was directly notified and is currently investigating the incident with the full cooperation of the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
No more information was immediately released.
Raccoon causes power outage
CODY (WNE) — A raccoon, not a storm, is to blame for Cody’s Aug. 24 power outage, the second time in two years that a raccoon has turned off the lights. The outage lasted for approximately two hours, from roughly midnight to 2 a.m.
According to Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, a raccoon entered into the Glendale substation, causing equipment to short out and knocking out all of the circuits.
The substation serves three separate circuits in the vicinity of Cody and Markham reservoirs, Bowman said.
The raccoon died during the incident, and the circuit it damaged had to be rerouted to one of the city’s existing circuits.
“The city circuits are now feeding that [area] on a temporary basis and [the] Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) is starting to test and confirm the status of the equipment where the actual short was caused by the raccoon,” Bowman said. “So whether or not it’s still operable and meets all of the testing requirements, we don’t know yet.”
This is not the first time a raccoon has gotten into the Glendale substation and caused damage.
In April of 2021, a raccoon entered and caused damage to a separate circuit at the substation.
“All the substations are fenced around the perimeter, but it’s definitely a human fence,” Bowman said. “It’s there to prevent humans from entering it, but snakes, raccoons and birds can typically dig under and get through those fences.”
During the power outage, the city worked with WAPA, which owns the Glendale substation, to get the equipment fixed and the power back on.
“We assisted them with the necessary control checks to ensure the substation was safe to power up again,” Bowman said.
Unemployment falls to 3.0% in July
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported last week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%.
From June to July, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased.
Unemployment rates often fall in July as job gains are seen in leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services, according to a news release.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Lincoln (down from 3.7% to 2.7%), Sublette (down from 3.8% to 3.2%), Uinta (down from 3.8% to 3.3%) and Teton (down from 2.2% to 1.7%) counties.
In July, unemployment rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every county.
The largest decreases were reported in Natrona (down from 5.8% to 3.7%), Campbell (down from 5.3% to 3.3%), Niobrara (down from 4.1% to 2.2%), Converse (down from 4.7% to 2.8%) and Sweetwater (down from 5.7% to 3.9%) counties. Unemployment rates were elevated in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teton County, at 1.7%, had the lowest unemployment rate in July. It was followed by Crook County and Niobrara County, both at 2.2%, and Weston County at 2.3%.
The highest rates were found in Sweetwater County at 3.9%, and Fremont County and Natrona County, both at 3.7%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,500 in July 2021 to 291,600 in July 2022, an increase of 7,100 jobs (2.5%).
Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.
Alleged stalker sent more than 100 text messages
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 43-year-old man was arrested for stalking, driving while under the influence and not having insurance after a string of stalking-related reports Tuesday.
A 32-year-old woman waved down officers at Energy Capital Sports Complex after she had made a stalking report earlier in the day. She said the 43-year-old man had violated his bond by contacting her.
He had called her 33 times and sent her 111 messages, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
She had already told him to stop contacting her. The man had also allegedly threatened her and claimed to be following her. He drove by the park while officers talked to the woman but drove off when he saw law enforcement, Wasson said.
Later Tuesday night, the woman reported seeing the man driving a blue Chevy truck outside her residence in the 200 block of Primrose Drive. The 43-year-old was spotted by Tepee Street and Sioux Avenue where he was stopped. He was found to have been drinking and was arrested, Wasson said.
State gets grant to help adults reentering the workforce
GILLETTE (WNE) — The state has received a grant to help adults who are re-entering the workforce after being released from prison.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.
Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services before and after release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully re-enter their communities and the labor force.
The grant is job-driven and builds connections with local employers who enable returning citizens to secure employment, while advancing equity for individuals —including incarcerated women— who face significant barriers to labor market re-entry.
Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services, said the state will teach returning citizens skills such as job readiness, employability, digital literacy and job search strategies.
“The grant also provides for additional occupational training, leading to industry-recognized credentials to reduce the likelihood of recidivism,” Cooley said in a press release.
Both agencies will work in collaboration to serve 400 participants over the three-year course of the grant.
“The Department of Corrections is very appreciative of the collaboration with the Department of Workforce Services,” said Dan Shannon, director of the Department of Corrections. “Our common goal of public safety is a key factor and this partnership will provide those confined a validated opportunity for success when returning to our communities.”
Trial begins in video voyeurism case
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The trial of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, began Monday before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, or the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations.
Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others.
Because Kobielusz allegedly used a camera to surreptitiously film three victims, the defendant is charged with three counts of felony voyeurism, each punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
The trial has been pending for several months, after the case’s initial trial date in late 2021 was vacated due to scheduling issues. The defense also moved to suppress key evidence in the case under the Fourth Amendment, but Castano denied the motion.
After empaneling 13 jurors — eight men and five women — Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni and defense attorney Jeremy Kisling presented their theories of the case in opening statements.
Kobielusz’s trial is expected to continue until Thursday.
Man found dead in Evanston ponds
EVANSTON (WNE) — The Evanston Police Department responded to a call Aug. 19 about what appeared to be garbage floating in the northwest area of the Bear Ice Ponds, according to a press release.
“When officers arrived on scene,” the release reads, “they noticed an adult-sized tricycle lying on its side partially in the water of the pond. They then noticed an adult male floating face-down in the water with no signs of life.”
The officers removed the body, who was identified as Brian Giovannoni of Evanston.
The Uinta County Coroner took charge of Giovannoni and performed an autopsy. The cause of death was ruled drowning with underlying medical issues.
The investigation is still awaiting lab resultsand the case remains active, the release states.
Longtime Wyoming journalist Jim Angell dies
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Lifelong journalist Jim Angell died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64.
Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents, Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, wheat farmers in Walla Walla, Wash. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington State University in 1981.
Angell worked as a reporter at the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Wash. for several years before moving to Cheyenne in 1985 to take a job with the Associated Press, where he worked until 1998.
He began dating Mary Shannon, then a reporter for the Wyoming Eagle, during the 1989 Wyoming legislative session, and the two were married on May 5, 1990. Their daughter Amanda was born in 1997.
Angell became the executive director of the Wyoming Press Association in 1998. A stalwart champion of government transparency, he lobbied the legislature to ensure open government and educated reporters and elected officials on Wyoming’s open meetings and public records law. In 2019, he received from the WPA the Milton Chilcott Award for his “extraordinary efforts to defend access to public information.”
As WPA director, Angell planned conventions for the state’s newspaper people. He not only scheduled workshops and social functions but also wrapped up each convention by leading a jam session with his fellow journalists, encouraging everyone to sing along until late into the night.
In 2017, the Angells formed the Wyoming News Exchange, a cooperative service for the state’s newspapers that continues today.
Following his retirement from the WPA in 2018, Angell helped to found the Cowboy State Daily, an online news source, in 2019 and worked as its managing editor until his illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by Jeff “Kong” Shields of Walla Walla, Wash., a close family friend whom Angell considered a brother. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be held in Cheyenne the first part of November. When finalized, details will be posted on schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wyoming Press Association Foundation at 2121 Evans Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen wins Miss Rodeo Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023.
Cook will be the fourth Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo to hold the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title.
She has dedicated her year as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen working to empower young women. Currently pursuing a degree in elementary education from Chadron State College, Cook partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to run a “Just for Girls” fishing camp this summer.
The experience, she said, allowed her to empower young girls and learn their stories.
“As a rodeo queen, I am not only an ambassador for the sport of rodeo but I like to reach out to those little girls because I was in their shoes once…” Cook said. “Now, I get to be that for little girls [across] the state of Wyoming.”
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week.
As next year’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Foundation as well as several award items, including a saddle, silver spurs, belt buckle and several pairs of chaps. She will also accompany the current queen to the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November.
Cook’s reign officially begins Jan. 1, 2023. She is looking forward to traveling across the state, meeting with other rodeo queens and representing the Cowboy State at up to 300 regional rodeos.