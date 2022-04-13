Man pleads not guilty to exposure allegations
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 40-year-old Gillette man has pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts against him alleging that he exposed himself to several people in Walmart and performed a sex act near a 5-year-old boy.
Chad M. Hoskey faces a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency. His next court appearance is scheduled in June.
The investigation began Feb. 27 when police were called to Walmart around 7 p.m. about a man exposing and touching himself inside of the store.
Hoskey already had been taken by Walmart employees to the loss prevention office, and when police arrived, they found him “visibly shaking” as he focused on security footage from the store, according to court documents.
He apparently would not look at the officer while employees searched the video footage, and he denied exposing himself. While that was happening, the officer pointed out that the man’s pants fly was open.
Employees then found a video of Hoskey in the electronics department with himself visibly exposed. Multiple witnesses also claimed to have encountered the man who was exposed and touching himself in several areas inside the store, according to the affidavit.
One woman said that while in the chips aisle, she saw Hoskey about 5 feet away with his hands near his groin making eye contact with her. She then went to find her husband, who found Hoskey nearby sitting on a bench and touching himself, according to court documents.
Teton Pass crash prompt warning of conditions
JACKSON (WNE) — A crash April 5 on Teton Pass involving a car transport truck that lost traction may serve as a warning of spring conditions for some Jackson drivers.
“A transport vehicle was on the pass traveling roughly 25 mph when it lost traction, slid into the ditch and tipped over,” said Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3.
Drivers faced delays caused not only by the transport vehicle tipping over but also by the two cars on its deck that fell off and blocked the lanes.
Harsha said there were no injuries.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Lieutenant Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said travel was limited to one lane, and his team was there until 6 p.m. directing both lanes of traffic.
“It’s a lot of traffic control, especially on a blind corner where this vehicle crashed,” Brackin said. “There were three vehicles that needed to be uprighted, so it was an extended duration on scene. Traffic was backed up westbound for about 3 miles.”
Harsha said the truck was not technically a hitched vehicle, which were restricted from driving the pass Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.
“We do usually have a seasonal trailer restriction that restricts all hitch trailers and commercial trailers on Teton Pass from Nov. 15 through April 1,” Harsha said. “However, due to inclement weather restrictions, it was reinstated at the time of the crash.”
New managing director takes over at Ucross
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ucross, the prestigious artist residency program in northern Wyoming, ushered in a new era of leadership this month.
On April 1, William (Bill) Belcher took the helm as president, and he has appointed Vickie Abbott as managing director. Ensuring a smooth transition, former Ucross president Sharon Dynak will continue with the organization part time as a creative advisor.
Belcher has dedicated his career to working with cultural organizations that support artists and the creation of new work. He served as Ucross’ director of development and external relations for four years and brings more than 20 years of experience in art administration with high-level positions in development.
“Over the last four years, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Sharon and the Ucross team, and of course, I’ve had the honor of working with so many amazing Ucross artists,” Belcher said. “It’s a special place, and I’m honored to take on this leadership role at such an important and exciting time in the organization’s history.”
To oversee the day-to-day operations of Ucross’ 20,000-acre ranch, Belcher has appointed Vickie Abbott as the managing director. A longtime friend of the organization, Abbott managed the neighboring guest ranch, the Ranch at UCross, for the past 14 years with her husband, Eric Wilhelm. Previously, Abbott taught in public schools for 22 years — including a stint in western Australia. She also served on the board of the Park County Arts Council to bring the arts to rural Wyoming schools.