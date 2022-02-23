Man accused of punching his mother, threatening brother with knife
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of punching his mother and threatening his brother with a knife pleaded no contest to two charges Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr. had been charged with felony possession of a weapon with intent and misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense, as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe did not enter the plea, however, as Diaz-Quintor could receive a first-offender deferral at sentencing. Sharpe set his sentencing for May 23.
The state and DiazQuintor agreed to sixth months of probation for the domestic battery charge, with a suspended sentence of 180 days of incarceration.
Ross McKelvey, DiazQuintor’s appointed attorney, said his client was pleading no contest rather than guilty because of his mental state at the time of the offense, the amount of time that had elapsed since the incident and because he has since been in a car crash.
McKelvey also said during the court hearing that Diaz-Quintor had been declared not competent at one point and had spent some time in the State Hospital. However, McKelvey said, he believed his client to now be competent and said he understood what was going on.
According to court documents, early in the morning on Sept. 23, 2020, a woman told a deputy that her son, Diaz-Quintor, had punched her in the face and threatened her older son – DiazQuintor’s brother – with a knife.
Community talks future of national rodeo which hinges on indoor arena
GILLETTE (WNE) — The future hosting sites for the National High School Finals Rodeo are up in the air beyond 2029.
The location remains undecided, but one thing has been made clear: The host will need an indoor rodeo arena, something lacking at Cam-plex, where the national association has hosted events two out of every six years since 1993.
The Campbell County Public Land Board met with James Higginbotham, executive director of the rodeo association, and other community officials this week at Cam-plex to talk about the potential of building an indoor rodeo arena and locking down Gillette as a long-term finals rodeo host.
The high school finals are coming to Gillette this summer and again in 2023, while the junior high school finals are scheduled for Cam-plex back-to-back in 2028-29. After that, locations for the finals rodeos in 2030 and beyond have not been chosen.
The new indoor arena would have to fit the rodeo association’s future standards, which includes two climate-controlled indoor venues, one for rough stock and another for timed events.
Land Board Chairman Darin Edmonds said that other existing agreements and contracts, in addition to the potential NHSFR deal, would need to be in place to justify the cost and effort and so as to “not just build it on a hope and a prayer.”
Higginbotham said he has “no idea” how much the indoor arena could cost; it depends on the size and type of the building, and Edmonds said it is too preliminary to have a projected cost in mind.