Murder charges bound over for shooting suspectsCHEYENNE (WNE) — Charges for two teenagers accused of involvement in the July shooting death of a local 14-year-old were bound over to Laramie County District Court at a preliminary hearing Friday.
Raymond M. Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper is charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
After about three hours of testimony and argument by the state and the Sanchezes’ attorneys, Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean Chambers found there was probable cause to send all of these charges to the county’s district court, which handles felony criminal cases.
Chambers reduced Xavier Sanchez’s bond from $250,000 to $100,000 cash. Raymond Sanchez’s bond remains at $100,000 cash.
The judge denied requests from the defendants’ attorneys to modify the bonds to cash or surety. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, Raymond’s appointed attorney in the case, said during the hearing that her client was in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Xavier Sanchez is being held at the Laramie County jail.
The Sanchezes will next appear for arraignments in district court on a yet-to-be-determined date.
Information collected by CPD points to the 14-year-old’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between two families.
State jobless rate continues to fallCASPER (WNE) — Wyoming unemployment rate continued to fall in December, bottoming out at 3.3%, according to figures released this week by the Department of Workforce Services.
That decline mirrored the country’s overall joblessness rate, which fell to 3.9% in December.
The number of employed Wyomingites rose by more than 900, as more people returned to work.
Unemployment rates changed little in most Wyoming counties, save for Teton, which saw its rate fall from 2.8% to 1.6% thanks to jobs brought by the start of the ski season. Natrona County had Wyoming’s highest unemployment, at 3.1%. Teton County’s 1.6% had the state’s lowest.
Over the past year, unemployment has fallen in Wyoming by nearly 2 percentage points, with the number of jobs increasing by 4,100, according to the department. That improvement reflects the unusually high joblessness reported in December 2020 amid a pandemic-related economic slowdown.
Natrona County has experienced the greatest improvement since that time. In the last month of 2020, the county’s unemployment rate stood at 7.3% as the oil and gas industry sputtered due to declining demand and a global price war.
Other energy-producing counties have enjoyed similar declines since then including Sweetwater (6.8% to 2.9%), Sublette (6.7% to 2.9%) and Converse (6.0% to 2.4%).
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming rose to 275,100 in December, an increase of 4,100, according to workforce services.
2022 Cybersecurity contest opensSHERIDAN (WNE) — For the last several years, Sheridan businesses have taken home the top awards from an annual statewide cybersecurity competition.
Registration for the 2022 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses officially opens on Tuesday, and past participants say the competition is worth doing.
The competition is “an incredible resource,” according to Ryan Johnson, systems administrator for Frontier Asset Management.
It targets small businesses that want free training to manage their security risks, according to CyberWyoming, the nonprofit that has hosted the competition since 2017.
Registration continues through May 15, but those that enter early have a better chance of winning and can work the project at a more leisurely pace. Judging reports are due Aug. 15 and participants are judged on the categories of problem solving/innovation, information security, culture/learning, planning, progress, thoroughness and presentation.
In 2021, Bighorn Airways and Frontier Asset Management won first and second place, respectively, while the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyo Support tied for third.
The competition is also open to people who don’t want to officially compete and simply want the training.
“I would highly recommend the competition. Not only is it a great way to focus on your own shortcomings or things you want to improve on, but these people have an amazing network of cybersecurity professionals, people that have been there,” Johnson said. “You are getting a massive network of people to lean on really at no cost.”
CyberWyoming Alliance’s mission is to support cybersecurity awareness, education and outreach programs for Wyoming citizens and the economic communities that surround them.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form.